3iQ Announces Firm Has No Exposure to Closed US Banks

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Given the closures of several U.S. banks that prompted government intervention over the weekend, we are sharing that 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ) does not have exposure to any of the U.S. banks that closed over the past week.

As we communicated to clients in our March 3rd Digital Market Weekly newsletter, 3iQ has no exposure to Silvergate (SI), and we today confirm that 3iQ does not have exposure to Silicon Valley National Bank (SIVB) or Signature Bank (SBNY).

3iQ remains committed to operating as a regulated fiduciary to ensure client protections as these dynamic markets evolve. We maintain this standard of care by actively leveraging the subject matter expertise and experience of our team and partners across compliance, risk, technology, treasury, and research to inform our investment and operational decisions.

Please visit 3iQ.ca for information about our segregated custody accounts which utilize cold storage, as well as our views on recent market developments. You may subscribe to our research and newsletters here.

For any questions about recent events including the impact on markets and investment opportunities, please email [email protected].

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

