360 Engineering and Environmental Consulting Acquires Outcome Consultants, Enhancing Technical Depth in Mine Site Closure and Construction

Strategic acquisition strengthens 360 EEC's presence in Canada's remote regions and reinforces excellence in project execution and delivery

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - 360 Engineering and Environmental Consulting Inc. (360 EEC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Outcome Consultants (Outcome), a recognized leader in mining construction, engineering, and environmental consulting. This acquisition is a purposeful alignment of expertise, creating a strong platform to deliver full-lifecycle mining and energy sector solutions with efficiency and confidence.

Moving forward, the integration of Outcome into 360 EEC will provide clients with an expanded team and broader capabilities, including established joint ventures across Canada's North. Outcome's proven experience in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon Territory adds strategic relevance for 360 EEC, enhancing the ability to execute complex projects in some of the country's most challenging and resource-rich environments.

Guided by a commitment to excellence and collaboration, this integration secures 360 EEC's leadership in remote and large-scale projects across the full lifecycle. Outcome's extensive experience in project management for mine remediation planning, oversight, and execution adds meaningful depth to 360 EEC's capabilities in this area.

The addition of Outcome marks 360 EEC's fifth acquisition in the past three years, underscoring the company's commitment to strategic growth and further establishing its presence in Canada's remote regions. 360 EEC's engineering, environmental, and regulatory strengths are complemented by Outcome's construction and project delivery expertise, creating new and expanded opportunities to serve clients with greater scope and impact.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of our strategy to broaden our services and advance our sector expertise," said Ryan Smith, CEO of 360 EEC. "From the outset, it was clear that we share a strong system of values, reinforced by Outcome's commitment to technical excellence, Indigenous partnerships, and environmental accountability. At 360 EEC, our purpose is to shape a better future, and this represents a meaningful step toward that goal."

"This partnership is built on shared values," said Michael Billowits, Founder of Outcome Consultants. "From our first conversations, it was clear that 360 EEC shares our dedication to excellence, simplicity, teamwork, and results. By joining forces, we can scale our impact and continue to lead in mining construction and environmental consulting."

With this milestone, 360 EEC brings enhanced capability to major initiatives, combining technical proficiency, practical insight, and disciplined project management—always with the end in mind.

Background

360 Engineering and Environmental is a Canadian leader in energy and mining consulting with a unique lens to site closure and asset retirement obligations. 360 EEC delivers integrated solutions across the full lifecycle of resource-based projects with a focus on technical excellence, strategic partnerships, and sustainable outcomes. 360 EEC's engineering and environmental solutions focus on risk reduction, regulatory alignment, and long-term value creation.

Founded in 2011, Outcome Consultants has built a strong reputation in the mining and environmental sectors by delivering engineering, construction, and project management services across the entire project lifecycle. Their team provides innovative and actionable design solutions, detailed cost and schedule planning, and proven project controls. From feasibility and regulatory approvals through to construction, commissioning, and long-term monitoring, Outcome ensures projects are executed with discipline, foresight, and measurable results.

SOURCE 360 Engineering & Environmental Consulting

Media Contact: Ryan Smith CEO, 360 Environmental and Engineering Consulting Inc. 403.874.5382 | [email protected] | 360eec.com