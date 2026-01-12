360 Energy Announces 2025 Energy Excellence Award Recipients: Johnson Electric and Proplant Propagation Services

ANCASTER, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - 360 Energy has named Johnson Electric and Proplant Propagation Services as the recipients of its 2025 Energy Excellence Award, recognizing industry leaders who demonstrate excellence in energy supply management, operational efficiency, emissions reduction, and sustainable innovation, particularly as manufacturing and greenhouse sector operations navigate rising energy costs and increasing regulatory complexity.

The Energy Excellence Award recognizes organizations that set a high standard for energy, environmental, and economic performance through disciplined energy management, informed decision-making, and measurable results. Past recipients include Honda of Canada Manufacturing and Durez Canada .

Johnson Electric is being recognized for the significant progress achieved across its North and South American operations through a comprehensive, data-driven approach to managing energy. Over more than two decades of collaboration with 360 Energy, Johnson Electric has demonstrated strong organizational alignment, with active participation across multiple sites and departments. Recent achievements include doubling renewable energy usage to 42%, exceeding carbon reduction targets, and advancing energy-efficient manufacturing practices across Canada, the United States, and South America. These efforts position Johnson Electric as a leader in industrial energy performance.

Proplant Propagation has been awarded the 2025 Energy Excellence Award for its proactive and disciplined approach to managing energy within Ontario's greenhouse sector. Proplant's team closely monitors energy performance on a daily and hourly basis, using real-time price signals to guide operational decisions while maintaining plant health and production outcomes. Strategic investments, including LED lighting upgrades and optimized light-level management, have reduced electricity consumption by nearly 5% year-over-year. Regular invoice reviews, budget controls, and ongoing engagement with utilities and incentive programs further support cost control and operational resilience.

Across manufacturing and agriculture, Johnson Electric and Proplant Propagation "set the standard for turning energy management into operational excellence," said David Arkell, President and CEO of 360 Energy. "Their commitment to disciplined execution, transparency, and continuous improvement shows how energy strategy can strengthen competitiveness while delivering meaningful operational impact."

360 Energy congratulates both organizations and their teams on this well-deserved recognition.

About the Energy Excellence Award

Media contact: David Arkell, President & CEO, [email protected] or Carina Leonov, Digital Marketing Specialist, [email protected]