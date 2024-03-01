LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, are proud to announce that the governments of Canada and Quebec have confirmed the forthcoming construction of 24 social and affordable housing units in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, more specifically in the Cap-aux-Meules eco-district.

Îles-de-la- Madeleine Eco -district

This project was selected during the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) second call for projects under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ). The housing units are intended for moderate-income families and individuals.

Government contributions to this project are being made possible thanks to the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and new investments of $900 million each from the governments of Canada and Quebec.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has one. Thanks to the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) and the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are on track to create more housing more quickly across the country."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is committed to accelerating the construction of social and affordable housing. Our resolve is now being implemented through the funding of 8,000 housing units, announced in the last economic update, and the confirmation of more than 3,500 new units across Quebec through the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The 24 new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient units in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine whose construction was announced today will contribute to our goal of building more and better housing for a variety of residents."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Government of Canada is proud to be contributing to this project. The construction of 24 new housing units is a victory for future residents and the local economy. This success is a result of our collaboration, and we are commited to creating more housing, both here, in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and across the country."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"I would like to acknowledge the commitment of all the partners who have made this project possible, after so much hard work. These 24 new affordable units demonstrate our commitment to providing low-income Magdalen Islanders with a healthy and safe living environment that will ensure improved residential stability. Future residents will enjoy a vibrant neighbourhood with services close by."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"The Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine has been laying the groundwork for the eco-district project for several years now. Today's announcement that 24 housing units will be created means that we can start building tomorrow's city centre with our partners. I am pleased and proud of this significant step toward achieving one of the eco-district's objectives."

Antonin Valiquette, Mayor of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The leadership of the Office municipal d'habitation des Îles-de-la-Madeleine is pleased that our project was among those selected under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. Given the current housing shortage, we are proud to be playing our part by building 24 affordable housing units in the heart of the eco-district. This new project will enhance our organization's housing supply and have a major impact on the future tenants' quality of life."

Corine Bouchard, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation des Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine (10%).

The Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine is also contributing financially to this project by making land available through a 50-year emphyteutic lease and by granting a tax credit.

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The PHAQ aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the PHAQ. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. (This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.)

As part of its fall 2023 economic update, the Government of Quebec announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units, in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units, in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province, based in particular on the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions (CQLR c. A-19.1). Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that cities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

