ROBERVAL, QC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Roberval and the Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples held the opening ceremony for Mishtik, a 24-unit social and affordable housing project for Indigenous families in Roberval. The project represents an investment of $13.5 million.

The announcement was made in the presence of Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. She was joined by Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit and Member of the National Assembly for Vachon, and Yann Gélinas, President of the Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples.

The Government of Quebec contributed nearly $7.8 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which also secured the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed $3.8 million to the project under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Roberval, for its part, is offering a 35-year tax rebate.

Quotes:

"To build effectively, our objective is clear: make every effort to promote the provision of adequate housing, which is a fundamental necessity for human dignity and the well-being of these families and their communities."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to helping communities build their capacity to develop local solutions to housing challenges. This housing project will provide more safe, affordable housing for Indigenous families in Roberval. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Mishtik project illustrates what we can achieve when we join forces. These 24 housing units offer Indigenous families much more than just a roof over their heads: they provide a stable and secure living environment where they can grow and thrive with confidence."

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit and Member of the National Assembly for Vachon

"This is excellent news for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. This fundamentally important project strengthens our ties with Indigenous communities and reflects our shared desire to build an inclusive future where everyone can reach their full potential. It's a privilege to see such an initiative come to fruition in our region."

Andrée Laforest, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi

"The completion of the Mishtik project in Roberval is far more than just a real estate achievement. It is a powerful act of inclusion and solidarity. Providing a safe and secure home to Indigenous families means giving them the opportunity to build a future that reflects their aspirations, while strengthening the bonds between our communities. I am proud of this meaningful initiative, which will leave a lasting legacy of respect, well-being, and openness."

Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

"The inauguration of these 24 housing units marks an important milestone for Roberval. Here, as in many parts of Quebec, access to affordable housing remains a major challenge. By addressing the need for shelter, we reaffirm our commitment to the dignity and well-being of all our citizens. This project, now a reality, represents a tangible investment in Roberval's quality of life."

Serge Bergeron, maire de Roberval

"With the Mishtik project, the Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples is taking a first step in its commitment to providing high-quality, suitable and affordable housing for First Nations living in urban areas."

Yann Gélinas, President of the Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples

Highlights:

Up to 19 of the 24 households that live in the project could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance, spread over 5 years, is covered by the SHQ (90 %) and the City of Roberval (10 %).

(10 %). Mishtik, which means "tree" in Atikamekw, aims to meet the needs of Indigenous families living in urban areas. The building offers a range of two- to five-bedroom units.

The Corporation de développement des Premiers Peuples (CDPP) develops high-quality, affordable and suitable community housing projects to facilitate access to and maintenance of housing for Indigenous people in a culturally safe environment in the city. (For more information: [email protected] .)

About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility.

