KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Ontario and across the country.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $110,000 to St. Lawrence College for the installation of 22 Level-2 EV chargers on its campuses in Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston.

This project will be funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program . The Level-2 chargers, which are available now, increases the number of publicly accessible chargers along the St. Lawrence River for visitors, residents and students in the area. St. Lawrence College also contributed over $160,000 to the project, bringing the total cost to over $270,000.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today on St. Lawrence College campuses will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

"This project aligns with the college's strategic plan, SLC in Five, and our commitment to pursuing increased sustainability in how we operate. Providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure is the building block to electrifying our transportation systems. Our hope is that this helps folks who have purchased an electric vehicle and that by increasing places to get a charge we help others consider going electric as well."

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians.

has invested a historic to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

