MONCTON, NB, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing over $25 million to help build 197 new homes and repair 11 existing homes in New Brunswick.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe.

The announcement took place at 140 Joyce Avenue, where The Community Hub on Joyce received $287,864 from the Affordable Housing Fund to help with on-going construction of units. Once complete, the centre, operated by the John Howard Society, will have 20 apartments in total for single men facing challenges or barriers such as mental health and addiction issues, homelessness, physical disabilities, or prior involvement with legal or correctional systems. Some of these units are already built and occupied. They also provide onsite services and social integration opportunities for men in the residence while at the same time providing services to the members of the community.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiatives are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in New Brunswick, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement adds to the housing projects we're supporting in Moncton and across the province. These programs mean more New Brunswickers have access to safe, affordable homes. We'll keep working with our local partners to create liveable communities, address the housing crisis, and bring real solutions to Canadians." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

"We know that housing is a big concern for Canadians – and rightly so. There's a huge need, right across the board, to build more housing – housing of all types, suitable for people with a range of different incomes. The investments announced today will deliver exactly that and offer more New Brunswickers a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and funding provided through the CMHC and our provincial partners when building The Community Hub On Joyce. This investment is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with all levels of government in addressing housing needs in our community. Together, we are making meaningful strides toward ensuring safe, secure housing for everyone." – Dan Brooks, John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .





provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program New Construction or Repair Region/City Funding Units Doors of Hope Second Stage Project administered by Sussex Vale Transition House AHF New Construction Sussex $653,552 5 Gretna Green AHF New Construction Miramichi $13,301,963 105 The Wallace AHF New Construction Fredericton $5,586,931 51 2080 Water Street AHF New Construction Miramichi $3,504,276 20 (Top-Up) The Community Hub on Joyce AHF New Construction Moncton $287,864 N/A Second Stage Housing Facility AHF New Construction St Stephen $152,682 6 Indian Island Repairs AHF Repairs Indian Island 28 $150,000 10 NSMDC Portfolio – Buctouche RHI New Construction Buctouche 16 $191,679 2 NSMDC Portfolio – Indian Island RHI New Construction Indian Island $193,379 2 Senior Home – Fort Folly First Nation RHI New Construction Fort Folly $1,575,000 5 NSMDC Portfolio – Fort Folly RHI New Construction Fort Folly 1 $191,679 2

Total: $25,789,005 208















