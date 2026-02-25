MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Organizing Committee of the UCI Road World Championships Montréal 2026 is pleased to announce that Quartier DIX30 has become an Official Supplier of the event. DIX30 will host the official starts of the Elite Women's and Elite Men's road races on September 26 and 27, 2026, respectively, shining a spotlight on a dynamic region and showcasing its territory to millions of viewers around the world.

The peloton will set off for a 72.7 km lap for the Women and a 112.4 km lap for the Men in the Montérégie region before heading onto the Mount Royal circuit, in the heart of Montréal.

Throughout the weekend, Quartier DIX30 will come alive with a special program rolled out across the entire site. Family-friendly activities, sports activations, immersive zones, artistic performances and interactive experiences will be offered to young and old alike, extending the excitement of the event. DIX30 will transform into a true festive village, delivering the atmosphere of a major international festival in a vibrant and welcoming setting.

Nicolas Désourdy, President of Carbonleo: "Quartier DIX30 will become a hub of sporting and popular excitement"

"Quartier DIX30 is proud to partner with a world-class event. By hosting these two major moments of the UCI Road World Championships, Quartier DIX30 will become a true hub of sporting and popular excitement, offering spectators privileged access to an international event. Hosting the starts of the Elite Women's and Men's road races is a unique opportunity to experience the energy of top-level cycling in the heart of the Quartier."

Sébastien Arsenault, President of the Organizing Committee of the UCI Road World Championships Montréal 2026 : "An environment conducive to gathering and celebration"

"We are delighted to partner with Quartier DIX30 to provide athletes, teams from nearly 80 countries, and the entire community with an exceptional and widely accessible experience. This partnership will allow us to welcome the world's best cyclists and the public in a lively and festive environment, ideal for bringing people together and celebrating the two marquee events of the UCI Road World Championships."

The UCI Road World Championships Montréal 2026 at a Glance

8 days of competition | September 20 to 27, 2026

13 events: time trials, mixed relay and road races

More than 80 countries represented

Over 1,000 athletes, Women and Men, from Junior to Elite

5,000 team members, officials, UCI staff and guests

More than 800 media representatives

Broadcast in 140 countries on 95 networks

A cumulative global audience of 200 million viewers

More than 500,000 national and international visitors expected

The largest sporting event in Greater Montréal since 1976

About the UCI Road World Championships Montréal 2026

The UCI Road World Championships are staged by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Mondiaux Montréal 2026 Organizing Committee, with the support and financial and technical backing of the City of Montréal, the governments of Québec and Canada, Tourisme Montréal, Tourisme Montérégie, and numerous partners.

About MONDIAUX MONTRÉAL 2026

Montréal 2026 is the local organizing committee for the UCI Road World Championships. Building on the experience gained since 2010 through the organization of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal--the only UCI WorldTour events in the Americas--the committee is leveraging its expertise to deliver an international-calibre event. It also produces the television coverage and world feed for these competitions, contributing to the global visibility of cycling and Montréal.

montreal2026.org

About Quartier DIX30

Quartier DIX30 is the second-largest shopping centre in Canada. A true all-in-one destination, the complex features more than 350 retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues, including performance halls. Spanning over 51,000 square metres, DIX30's commercial spaces host major international brands while also giving pride of place to local brands. DIX30 welcomes more than 26 million visitors annually and is home to over 180 Québec brands, while actively supporting the local creative community.

www.quartierdix30.com

