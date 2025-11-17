TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Toronto on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in Peterborough on Friday, December 5, 2025, in Brockville on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in Ottawa on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Pembroke on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Kitchener on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in London on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in Niagara Falls on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in Kapuskasing on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, and in Sudbury on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:

12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, November 24, 2025, for Toronto and Peterborough;

for Toronto and Peterborough; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, January 5, 2026, for Brockville, Ottawa and Pembroke;

for Brockville, Ottawa and Pembroke; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, January 12, 2026, for Kitchener, London and Niagara Falls;

for Kitchener, London and Niagara Falls; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, January 19, 2026, for Kapuskasing, Thunder Bay and Sudbury;

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

Ernie Hardeman, MPP, Chair

Lesley Flores, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-3509

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

