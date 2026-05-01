OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Gathered in Ottawa as part of the Franco-Ontarian Business Forum held yesterday, April 30, the winning businesses of the 2026 Ontario–Quebec Francophone Trade Award were unveiled, highlighting the excellence and dynamism of francophone businesses committed to advancing economic exchanges between the two provinces.

Jointly organized by the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ) and the Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario (FGA), this award annually recognizes businesses that actively contribute to the vitality of the economic Francophonie and to strengthening commercial ties between Ontario and Quebec.

Two businesses honored

For the 2026 edition, the awards were presented to:

Ferme Avicole Laviolette Inc., Ontario's winning business, is a francophone family-owned company based in Saint-Isidore that has been active since the 1970s in egg production, grading and distribution. Operating in both Ontario and Quebec, it concretely reflects the strength of interprovincial economic exchanges while relying on a locally rooted production model firmly anchored in the Francophonie.

Maguire, Quebec's winning business, is a Montreal-based brand founded in 2017 that designs leather footwear and accessories combining quality, accessibility and responsible production. With an online and retail presence in Quebec, Ontario and internationally, the company relies on an integrated model to ensure sustainability and quality control. Its growth in Ontario, now a key market, demonstrates its ability to expand a strong francophone identity at the core of its development.

These businesses exemplify the ability of francophone business communities to innovate, grow and build lasting economic ties between provinces for the benefit of the broader Canadian economy.

"Francophone businesses make a significant contribution to the economic vitality of Quebec and Canada. By strengthening business ties between Quebec and Ontario, they actively help build a stronger, more connected and more resilient economy. The CPQ is proud to see initiatives that concretely showcase this strategic asset," said Michelle LLambías Meunier, President and CEO of the CPQ.

"The Ontario–Quebec Francophone Trade Award reflects the strategic role francophone businesses play in strengthening interprovincial trade. This year's winners demonstrate not only their ability to grow and innovate, but also to create lasting partnerships that benefit the entire Canadian economy. The FGA is proud to highlight these successes and contribute to the growth of a strong and ambitious economic Francophonie," said Dominic Mailloux, President of the FGA.

At a time when market diversification and stronger supply chains remain top priorities for businesses, collaboration between Quebec and Ontario is more strategic than ever. In this regard, francophone businesses play a leading role by helping structure strong business ecosystems that are open to the world.

"The Ontario–Quebec Francophone Trade Award recognizes and celebrates the efforts of francophone businesses that strengthen ties between Quebec and Ontario. I am proud to support the fourth edition of this initiative and to highlight the contribution of francophone entrepreneurship to the country's economic prosperity," added Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Francophone Affairs.

"I am continually impressed and proud to see Ontario and Quebec businesses demonstrate through their success just how advantageous it can be to do business in French. Trade between us has always come naturally: the French language serves as a bridge and as a true economic lever. Congratulations to Ferme Avicole Laviolette and Maguire. Keep inspiring the francophone business community" concluded Jean-François Roberge, Minister of the French Language and Minister Responsible for Canadian Francophonie.

The Conseil du patronat du Québec and the Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario wish to underscore the importance of initiatives such as this, which foster business connections, encourage innovation and support the growth of a more integrated Canadian economy.

About the CPQ:

Founded in 1969, the CPQ is a confederation of nearly 100 sectoral associations and several corporate members (businesses, institutions and other employers). It therefore represents the interests of more than 70,000 employers of all sizes and from all regions across Quebec's private and public sectors. www.cpq.qc.ca

About the Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario (FGA):

The Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario supports, represents and advances the interests of its members and economic stakeholders. It fully promotes Francophonie in business through principled policy development, innovative business services and forward-looking initiatives focused on francophone market development. It currently has approximately 50 direct members, representing more than 5,000 Franco-Ontarian businesses.www.fedefranco.ca

SOURCE Conseil du patronat du Québec

Source : Anne-Sophie DesRoches, Senior Advisor, Public and Government Affairs, Conseil du patronat du Québec, [email protected], Cell. : (514) 238-1825