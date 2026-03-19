2026 Global Fleet and Mobility Barometer from Element, Arval and SMAS Highlights Shift from EV Ambition to Cost and Infrastructure Execution

66% of companies use or plan to deploy electric vehicles (EVs) within three years

99% are implementing or plan to implement charging policies to support fleet electrification

31% rank total cost of ownership (TCO) as their top fleet challenge

94% are deploying or planning employee mobility solutions, up five points year-over-year

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, together with global alliance partners Arval and Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service (SMAS), today released the 2026 Global Fleet and Mobility Barometer, offering new insights into fleet electrification, total cost of ownership, and mobility strategy.

Based on input from 10,157 fleet decision makers across 33 countries, the 2026 report signals a clear shift in global fleet management. Companies are moving beyond electrification ambition toward disciplined execution, with stronger emphasis on cost control, operational performance and data driven decision making.

Fleet electrification enters an execution phase

Electric vehicles remain central to corporate fleet strategy. The research shows:

66% of companies either use or plan to deploy EVs within three years

66% prioritize alternative energy within fleet strategy

46% already operate electrified vehicle technologies

At the same time, fleet leaders report practical barriers to scaling electric vehicle adoption. Lack of charging points is cited by 68% of respondents for passenger vehicles and 67% for light commercial vehicles.

In response, organizations are accelerating their charging strategy implementation. Nearly all companies surveyed, 99%, have implemented or plan to implement a charging policy, and more than half are deploying or preparing on-site charging solutions.

"Fleet transformation is now defined by execution," said David Madrigal, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Element Fleet Management. "Our clients are focused on deploying electric vehicles at scale, managing total cost of ownership and integrating connected vehicle data into daily operations. The 2026 Fleet and Mobility Barometer confirms that successful fleet electrification requires disciplined planning, infrastructure readiness and intelligent fleet management."

Total cost of ownership and predictive analytics take priority

Managing total cost of ownership is now the top fleet challenge globally, cited by 31% of companies, with even higher levels in North America and Asia Pacific.

Fleet operators are increasingly seeking:

Predictive maintenance and automated vehicle monitoring

Real-time visibility into vehicles, drivers and routes

Centralized fleet management platforms that integrate cost, sustainability and mobility data

These findings reflect growing demand for data driven fleet management and performance optimization as companies balance decarbonization goals with financial discipline. Twenty-six per cent of companies plan to formalize decarbonization objectives within three years.

"The 2026 edition of the Fleet and Mobility Barometer clearly shows that operational performance has become the primary transformation driver for fleets worldwide. Companies are moving from ambition to execution, redefining their electrification and integrating cost-management," said Bart Beckers, Chief Commercial Officer of Arval. "Building on 22 years of annual Barometer publications, Arval Mobility Observatory continues to expand its global reach, bringing together perspectives from Element and SMAS to strengthen regional depth across North America and Asia-Pacific. Together within the Arval–Element–SMAS Global Alliance, we combine global expertise and local insight to help clients align electrification, mobility solutions and cost control within a scalable, future ready framework."

"The fleet industry is entering a new phase where intelligent mobility platforms and disciplined execution define success," said Yoshiaki Kageyama, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, SMAS. "The Global Fleet and Mobility Barometer highlights the growing need for integrated, data driven fleet management across Asia-Pacific and beyond. Together with Element and Arval, we are advancing a more connected and sustainable mobility ecosystem."

Mobility strategy expands beyond the company car

The 2026 Barometer also highlights the continued expansion of employee mobility strategies beyond the traditional vehicle-based benefits.

94% per cent of companies have implemented or plan to implement at least one mobility solution or policy such as mobility budgets, car sharing or reimbursement programs, up five points year over year.

43% per cent cite human resources priorities as a key driver.

The 2026 Fleet and Mobility Barometer provides deeper regional analysis and forward-looking insights shaping the future of electric vehicles, fleet management and corporate mobility.

To explore the full findings and download the complete report, visit our website.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our Mobility platform, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management solutions - from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that enhances the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients' fleets. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

About Arval:

Arval is a major actor in full-service vehicle leasing and a specialist in mobility solutions founded in 1989. Arval is fully owned by BNP Paribas and positioned within the Group's Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division. Arval was leasing nearly 1.9 million vehicles worldwide as of the end of 2025. Every day, nearly 8,700 Arval employees in 28 countries work with passion to accomplish Arval's promise: offer flexible solutions to make journeys seamless and more sustainable for its customers, ranging from large international corporate groups to smaller companies and private customers. Arval is a founding member of the Element-Arval Global Alliance. The fleets of all the Alliance members represent more than 4.6 million vehicles in 54 countries. Arval's CSR strategy was recognised by obtaining the EcoVadis platinum medal for the second consecutive year, which places it among the top 1% of companies assessed. In December 2025, Arval entered into exclusive negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group for the acquisition of the leasing company Athlon, a strategic transaction that would create a European co-leader in full-service leasing with nearly 2.3 million vehicles, strengthening Arval's position in key markets and placing sustainable mobility at the heart of its priorities. www.arval.com

About SMAS:

Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service (SMAS), whose shareholders are Sumitomo Corporation Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is a leading company in the auto-leasing industry in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to providing auto-leasing, we offer a variety of solutions to customer issues through high-quality fleet management services. By demonstrating the potential of mobility services for an ever-accelerating future and continuing to provide new values beyond imagination, SMAS will solve social issues together with our customers as a "Mobility Platformer for a sustainable society."

This press release and the 2026 Global Fleet and Mobility Barometer referenced herein may contain certain forward-looking information and assumptions about the fleet and mobility industries. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or insights reflected herein or in the 2026 Global Fleet and Mobility Barometer.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.

Element Contacts: Media Contact: Amanda Mills Sirois, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, 437-352-1050; Investor Relations: Sumit Malhotra, SVP & Head of Financial Performance, 437-343-7723, [email protected]; Arval Media Contact: +33 (0)1 55 34 46 30, [email protected]; SMAS Media Contact: Kaori Hirota, +81 3-5358-6669, [email protected]