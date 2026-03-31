Element Nominates Keith Taylor for Election to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that Keith Taylor has been nominated to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2026.

Mr. Taylor is being nominated to replace Joan Lamm-Tennant who has reached the end of her term limit as director and is not standing for re-election. The Company thanks Ms. Lamm-Tennant for her meaningful contributions and dedicated service to Element.

"Keith is a highly respected financial leader with deep experience in global markets and a strong track record of value creation," said Kathleen Taylor, Chair of Element's Board of Directors. "His expertise will further strengthen our Board as we continue to oversee the execution of Element's strategy and long-term growth."

"I am honoured to be nominated to join Element's Board of Directors," said Keith Taylor. "Element has built a strong market position and clear strategic direction, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued success."

Mr. Taylor is a seasoned finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in global corporate finance. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equinix, Inc., a leading multinational digital infrastructure company listed on the NASDAQ, where he played a key role in the company's growth over a tenure of more than 20 years. He retired from his position as EVP and CFO in March 2026 but will remain as a special advisor to the CEO through March 31, 2027.

"Keith brings a combination of financial discipline, global perspective and public company experience that will be highly valuable as we continue to scale our business," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer of Element. "His insights will support our focus on delivering consistent performance and long-term value for our shareholders."

About Keith Taylor

Mr. Taylor currently serves as a director of Invitation Homes Inc. where he is Chair of the Compensation Committee and Management Development Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Bishop's University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and is a founding member of the U.S. Chapter of His Majesty King Charles III's Accounting for Sustainability (A4S) CFO Leadership Network.

Further details about Element's nominated directors can be found in our management information circular, which is available at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our Mobility platform, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management solutions - from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that enhances the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients' fleets. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.

Element Contacts: Media Contact: Amanda Mills Sirois, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, 437-352-1050; Investor Relations: Sumit Malhotra, SVP & Head of Financial Performance, 437-343-7723, [email protected]