2026 CALIFORNIA FRESH FIG SEASON BEGINS WITH STRONG CROP AND GROWING DEMAND

MADERA, Calif., July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following a successful breba crop, the main crop of the 2026 California Fresh Fig season is officially underway, according to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association (CFFGA). Growers report a healthy crop, excellent fruit quality, and continued enthusiasm for the industry's newest variety, the Emerald.

There are five main California Fresh Fig varieties throughout the season.

"It was another stable off-season with ideal weather patterns, and our orchards are thriving," says Karla Stockli, Chief Executive Officer of the CFFGA. "California growers are delivering beautiful, flavorful fruit once again this year, and the Emerald variety continues to generate tremendous excitement, which is contributing to the already growing fig category."

The Emerald, introduced commercially in 2025, has quickly become a standout. Similar in shape, color, and flavor to the beloved Calimyrna (no longer grown in California), the Emerald offers a creamy, crème-brûlée-like flavor profile and is self-pollinating (as are all commercially-grown figs from California), making it a reliable performer for growers, retailers and consumers alike.

"California's fig growers take tremendous pride in nurturing these orchards, and this year's main crop is a reflection of that dedication. The fruit quality is outstanding across all varieties, and the Emerald continues to impress with its consistency and flavor," says Kevin Herman, Chairman of the CFFGA. "It's an exciting time for our industry as we see strong momentum, expanding consumer interest, and a crop that truly showcases what California agriculture does best."

California produces five primary fresh fig varieties, each offering unique flavor notes and culinary versatility:

Brown Turkey - Light purple to black skin with a robust, balanced flavor.

- Light purple to black skin with a robust, balanced flavor. Emerald - Light green skin with a creamy, crème-brûlée-like flavor.

- Light green skin with a creamy, crème-brûlée-like flavor. Mission - Purple to black skin with a deep, earthy flavor.

- Purple to black skin with a deep, earthy flavor. Sierra - Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor.

- Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor. Tiger - Light yellow skin with dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior, offering fruity raspberry-citrus notes.

Growers are optimistic about the 2026 main crop, which will follow the successful breba crop that delivered the first Mission figs of the season in May and June. All varieties are available beginning in July and will continue to be through November. The industry expects a crop comparable to last year's harvest of nearly 10 million pounds.

While California Fresh Figs shine during their seasonal window, California Dried Figs remain available year-round, offering the same nutrition, flavor, and versatility. Consumers can substitute dried figs for fresh in salads, sandwiches, pizzas, sauces, baked goods, and more to enjoy California figs in every season.

For recipes, usage ideas, and more information, visit CaliforniaFigs.com.

About the California Fig Advisory Board and the California Fresh Fig Growers Association

The California Fig Advisory Board and California Fresh Fig Growers Association promote awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry.

Contact:

Kris Caputo

[email protected]

916-849-9323

SOURCE California Fresh Fig Growers Association