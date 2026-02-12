TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - AutoTrader today announced the winners of the 2026 AutoTrader Awards, spotlighting the best vehicles to buy in Canada as chosen by the country's leading automotive experts. The awards cut through the choice overload and highlight vehicles that set the standard for excellence across every major segment, helping Canadians make more confident car-buying decisions.

"AutoTrader is Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, and everything we do is designed to empower Canadians throughout their car-buying journey," said Jodi Lai, Editor-in-Chief of AutoTrader. "The AutoTrader Awards provide car shoppers with unbiased, expert recommendations they can trust."

As the country's most comprehensive automotive awards, the AutoTrader Awards span 28 categories, with winners selected by an independent jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across Canada. Jurors vote for vehicles they would most confidently recommend to their own family and friends.

Winning vehicles stand out by delivering exceptional all-around performance. Judges evaluate real-world criteria that matters to you, including value, practicality, user-friendliness, performance, safety, innovation, and overall excellence. While every vehicle available for sale is eligible, only those that truly raise the bar earn an AutoTrader Award.

"With so many strong options on the market, choosing the right vehicle can feel overwhelming," added Lai. "The AutoTrader Awards cut through the noise, giving Canadians a trusted starting point when researching their next car."

From trucks and SUVs to electric vehicles, hybrids, family haulers, sports cars and more, the 2026 AutoTrader Awards recognize the best vehicles for every driver and lifestyle, cementing their place as Canada's most trusted and influential automotive awards*.

Best Overall Car Honda Civic / Civic Hybrid Best Overall SUV Toyota RAV4 Best Overall Truck Ford Maverick / Maverick Hybrid Best Overall Green Vehicle Hyundai Ioniq 9 Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand** Toyota Best Small Car Honda Civic / Civic Hybrid Best Family Sedan Toyota Camry Best Wagon Audi A6 Allroad / RS 6 Avant Best Compact Luxury Car BMW 4 Series / i4 Best Large Luxury Car BMW 5 Series / 5 Series PHEV / i5 Best Mainstream Performance Car Mazda MX-5 Best Premium Performance Car Porsche 911 Best Subcompact SUV Subaru Crosstrek Best Compact SUV Toyota RAV4 Best Mid-Size SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 Best Full-Size SUV Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe Best Subcompact Luxury SUV BMW X1 Best Compact Luxury SUV BMW X3 Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV Porsche Cayenne / Cayenne E-Hybrid Best Full-Size Luxury SUV Cadillac Escalade / Escalade IQ Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck Ford Maverick / Maverick Hybrid Best Full-Size Truck Ford F-150 / F-150 Hybrid / F-150 Lightning Best Mainstream EV Hyundai Ioniq 9 Best Premium EV Lucid Gravity Best Hybrid Toyota Prius Best PHEV Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Best Vehicle for Adventure Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

To learn more about the 2026 AutoTrader Awards winners and the judging process, visit: AutoTrader.ca/Awards

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, TikTok and YouTube .

* Most trusted automotive awards and most influential in purchase consideration (highest out of the option list), according to 2023 Ipsos Automotive Awards Research.

** Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand is the only category in which our experts don't vote. This award is the result of a third-party survey of Canadian consumers. These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by AutoTrader from November 3 to 5, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE AutoTrader

OEM and media requests should be directed to [email protected] and [email protected].