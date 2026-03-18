QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and State Efficiency and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, France–Élaine Duranceau, tabled the 2026-2027 Expenditure Budget, totalling $134 billion. This level of spending will help meet the growing needs of the population and support the sustainability of public services.

For the 2026-2027 fiscal year, the government is on track to return to a balanced budget by 2029-2030. To achieve this, it is implementing a government project to achieve state efficiency, which aims not only to use resources to preserve and strengthen public services, but to take a surgical approach to reducing public spending as well. It is essential to work differently in order to face the challenges posed by the sound management of public finances in order to ensure intergenerational equity.

In addition, the government is maintaining its commitment to reduce its staff by 5,000 FTEs by March 31, 2027 as compared to its usage in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The progress seen in 2025-2026 confirms that it is adhering to this trajectory, in particular through measures implemented to optimize administrative processes.

Quote:

"The 2026-2027 fiscal year is marked by global economic upheaval that is affecting trade relationships built over several decades, as well as the acceleration of population aging. This situation calls for increased vigilance and strict control of our public finances. In this environment, efficiency, innovation and reducing bureaucracy are essential in order to provide the right service at the right time and at the lowest cost. Therefore, in the coming months and years, every decision, every initiative and every investment will be guided by the same question: how do we create the most value for Quebecers?"

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and State Efficiency and Chair of the Conseil du trésor

Related links:

2026-2027 Expenditure Budget

Pour un État plus efficace - Bilan 2025-2026 : la réduction des effectifs donne des résultats (press release in French only)

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et de l'Efficacité de l'État et présidente du Conseil du trésor

Source: Maxime Bélanger, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and State Efficiency and Chair of the Conseil du trésor, Tel.: 438-838-3952, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Communications department, Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Tel: 418-781-9520, [email protected]