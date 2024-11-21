TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Timmins on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Manitoulin Island on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Kenora on Thursday, December 5, 2024, in Stratford on Monday, December 16, 2024, in Ottawa on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in Leamington on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in St. Catharines on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Hamilton on Thursday, January 16, 2025, in Stouffville on Monday, January 27, 2025, in Mississauga on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Toronto on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 and in Peterborough on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by :

5:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, November 25, 2024 for Timmins and Manitoulin Island;

for and Manitoulin Island; 5:00 p.m. (CST) on Monday, November 25, 2024 for Kenora ;

for ; 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday , December 6, 2024 for Stratford ;

for ; 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, December 27, 2024 for Ottawa

for 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , January 6, 2025 for Leamington, St. Catharines and Hamilton

for Leamington, St. Catharines and 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday , January 17, 2025 for Stouffville, Mississauga, Toronto and Peterborough ;

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

Ernie Hardeman, MPP, Chair

Vanessa Kattar, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-3509

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs