2025 Modern Governance Forum at Tsinghua Highlights China's Planning System and Global Governance Risks in an Era of Transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tsinghua University hosted the 2025 Modern Governance Forum on November 16, convening scholars, policymakers, and practitioners for in-depth discussions on "Global and Public Governance in an Era of Transformation." The event was supported by the Chinese Public Administration Society and organized by Tsinghua University School of Public Policy and Management (SPPM).

Guo Yong, deputy secretary of the CPC Tsinghua University Committee, opened the forum and stated that amidst the profound transformations unfolding across the world, universities should shoulder the historical mission of advancing research and practice in global public governance, and drive systemic innovation in the global governance system. In recent years, Tsinghua University has been committed to constructing an independent knowledge system in Chinese public administration, contributing Chinese wisdom to global public governance.

Li Baorong, president of the Chinese Society of Public Administration, also addressed the ceremony. He underscored that formulating and implementing five-year plans is a hallmark of the CPC's governance. The scientific formulation and effective implementation of these plans have benefited from strategic resolve, institutional adjustments, and the forging of consensus across society. He welcomed deeper research and greater academic contributions to advancing the Chinese path to modernization.

The keynote session featured three distinguished speakers. Zhu Yunlai, former president and CEO of China International Capital Corporation Limited, examined global aging challenges through economic and actuarial lenses. Barry Naughton, professor and So Kwan Lok Chair of Chinese International Affairs School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego, analyzed global governance dynamics in an increasingly bipolar world. Luis Vassy, President of Sciences Po, shared insights on cultivating future leaders equipped with both specialized expertise and interdisciplinary perspectives.

Four parallel forums followed, organized around the themes "Geopolitical Shifts and the Governance of Global Economy," "Governance Digital Transformation and Global Digital Equity," "Socio-Economic Fluctuation and the Governance of Social Resilience," and "Global Flux and the Restructuring of World Governance.".

SOURCE Tsinghua University

Global Communication Office, Tsinghua University [email protected]