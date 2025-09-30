2025 Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival Opens

KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 2025 Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival officially began with a lighting ceremony attended by local officials and community representatives on September 29 in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. A series of public programs and cultural activities will continue through the end of October.

Centered on the theme "Twin Blossoms, Shared Lights," this year's festival features advanced light and visual technologies to showcase the outcomes of industrial collaboration and financial innovation between Kunshan and Taiwan. The event also aims to strengthen cultural, tourism, and economic exchanges across the Strait.

The festival takes place across two main locations: Huiju Square and Zhouzhuang Ancient Town. At Huiju Square, the "Deer" and "Flowers" theme is brought to life through drone shows and interactive robot performances inspired by Kunqu Opera featuring floral hairpins and water sleeves, blending traditional artistry with modern innovation. In Zhouzhuang Ancient Town, themed lantern installations throughout the park offer a scenic setting where visitors can experience the town's historical charm and cultural heritage.

Kunshan Huiju Square serves as a central gathering place for public interactions between communities across the Strait, jointly developed by the CPC Kunshan Municipal Committee and Municipal Government in partnership with like-minded Taiwanese firms. On September 29, city leaders announced an improvement plan for the area, outlining continued enhancements to its environmental amenities, entertainment spaces, and facilities supporting cultural and industrial innovation.

Recent cultural exchange initiatives in Kunshan have included the "Cross-Strait Pastel Artists Invitational Exhibition – 10th Anniversary Special Exhibition" and "A Unique Art, Shared Roots Across the Strait – Kunqu Opera Art Collection Exhibition." During the festival, award-winning entries from the 6th Lantern Design Competition will be on view. The program also includes the 2025 Kunshan Taiwanese Business Community Mid-Autumn Fellowship, Cross-Strait Cultural and Arts Performances, and Cross-Strait Folk Culture Day, all designed to celebrate shared traditions and deepen connections among people on both sides of the Strait.

Kunshan remains one of the mainland's leading centers for Taiwanese investment, hosting the largest concentration of Taiwanese companies and a robust network for economic, trade, and cultural exchange. Approximately 100,000 Taiwanese residents and businesspeople live and work in the city. The Kunshan Pilot Zone for Deepening Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation has achieved steady progress in recent years. As of August 2025, Kunshan had approved 6,188 Taiwanese-funded projects with total investment exceeding US$70.8 billion.

SOURCE Cross-Strait (Kunshan) Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival

