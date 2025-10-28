2025 Community Energy Fund Recipients Announced

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO is proud to announce the 15 recipients of the 2025 Community Energy Fund, a program that continues to empower Alberta's communities on their journey toward reducing energy demands and lowering GHG emissions.

Now in its third year, the ATCO Community Energy Fund provides grants of up to $15,000 to municipalities, non-profits, and schools within ATCO's service areas in Alberta. This year, nearly $200,000 in funding was awarded to support projects that range from solar installations and LED lighting upgrades to energy audits and student-led sustainability initiatives.

"We're incredibly proud to support the 2025 Community Energy Fund recipients--15 inspiring organizations that are taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future," says Mike Shaw, Vice President, Business Development & Commercial and the executive sponsor of the Community Energy Fund program. "At ATCO, we believe in empowering communities to lead the way in reducing energy demands and lowering emissions and enhancing energy education and awareness. This program reflects our commitment to helping Albertans build resilient, energy-efficient communities, and we're excited to see the positive impact these projects will have across the province."

A Thoughtful Review Process

Between April and June 2025, ATCO received over 90 applications and shortlisted 30 applications for full review, ensuring impactful community energy projects are selected across ATCO's service areas. ATCO took into consideration geographic diversity, project feasibility, and alignment with ATCO's sustainability goals. The final 15 recipients represent seven municipalities, six non-profits and two schools.

Spotlight on Impactful Projects

Here are just a few of the inspiring initiatives to receive support this year:

Beaverlodge & District Agricultural Society will retrofit its indoor riding arena with LED lighting, improving energy efficiency and safety.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan will conduct energy audits at two of its largest municipal facilities to identify efficiency upgrades and advance its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Frog Lake First Nation will expand a solar energy system at its community high school, reducing emissions and providing hands-on learning opportunities for students.

NorQuest College is launching a student-led, solar-powered "Energy One-Stop Shop" to offer free energy advising services to Edmonton residents.

Rocky View School Division will retrofit a mobile classroom with solar power, giving students hands-on experience in clean energy solutions.

To learn more about all the projects, click here.

What's Next?

Applications for the 2026 Community Energy Fund will open in the spring. If you know of a school, non-profit, or municipality doing great work in the energy space, encourage them to apply!

About ATCO's Community Energy Fund

ATCO is committed to meeting the needs of a new and exciting energy future, which is why we have established the Community Energy Fund to help municipalities, schools, not-for-profits, and registered charities pursue solutions, opportunities, and education that will contribute to a more sustainable future. Launched in June 2023, the Community Energy Fund awards grants of up to $15,000 to each recipient. To qualify, applicants must reside or operate within an ATCO Gas or ATCO Electric service area in Alberta.

