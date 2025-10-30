Ten $10,000 grants awarded to help women-owned businesses make real financial progress

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, today announced the 2025 recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women grant program--an initiative that empowers small business owners and entrepreneurs to make real financial progress. This year, BMO has awarded $100,000 in grants to ten Canadian women-owned businesses, fueling business growth and amplifying impact in communities nationwide.

"Women-owned businesses continue to drive change across every sector, and BMO is committed to helping power their progress," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions, BMO, and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women. "This year's recipients exemplify innovation, resilience and community impact. We're proud to champion their momentum and help remove barriers to growth."

"Deloitte is proud to support the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program and the remarkable female entrepreneurs in Canada who are driving innovation, productivity, and economic growth," said Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte. "Access to resources and support is vital for entrepreneurship, and this program provides women-owned businesses with the capital they need to scale their ventures and make a lasting impact in their communities. I am truly inspired by the exceptional caliber of women entrepreneurs recognized this year. Congratulations to each participant and finalist on your outstanding achievements."

The 2025 BMO Celebrating Women grant program Canada recipients are:

Ameneh Madjd, British Columbia – https://www.d2type.com/

Sasha Jardine, Ontario – https://stemargscot.com/

Elizabeth Romo-Rábago, Alberta – https://www.ciclomanias.com/

Nasim Naderi, Ontario – www.intocharge.com

Natalie Gilson, Nova Scotia – https://www.piscesrpm.com/

Bayonle Adebiyi, Alberta – www.scholarshipscafe.com

Anna Hopaluk, Alberta – http://www.myfriendanna.ca/

Nadine Woods, Ontario – www.mayanageneviere.com

Samira Soltani, British Columbia – https://wirelesspnc.com/

Rahila Kuyoro, Ontario – https://www.dhilla.com/

Each grant recipient receives $10,000, access to a BMO business advisor, and an invitation to a BMO Celebrating Women Summit in Toronto, connecting them with BMO leaders, strategic partners, and tailored resources to support their next stage of growth.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.bmoforwomen.com/en/grant/

