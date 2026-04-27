At Promutuel Insurance, financial strength serves solidarity

QUÉBEC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Promutuel Insurance unveiled exceptional financial results at its annual meeting, reaffirming the strength of its mutualist model, deeply rooted in the realities experienced by its insured members across Québec and New Brunswick.

Driven by an ambitious vision, the strength of its network of mutual companies and disciplined execution, the organization continues its path of profitable growth and confirms the relevance of the strategic choices implemented in recent years.

For the 2025 fiscal year, premium volume reached $1,405 million, up 7.4% compared to 2024, while insurance operations income totalled $218 million, an increase of 18.5%. Total comprehensive income reached $219 million, reflecting the strength of the Group's financial foundation.

"This remarkable performance is driven by our organization's agility and our financial discipline. The relevance of our strategic choices and the commitment of our 2,500 employees enable us to optimize our operating costs and pass those benefits directly on to our insured members," said Geneviève Fortier, Chief Executive Officer of Promutuel Insurance.

Highlights:

Gross written premiums of $1,405 million;

Insurance service result of $218 million;

Net loss ratio of 48.4%;

Net combined ratio of 83.7%;

Total assets of $2,356 million;

MCT ratio (minimum capital test) of 399%;

Members' equity of $1,597 million;

Exceptional contribution of over $40 million to the community.

Five years of profitable growth

The results of the past five years reflect sustained growth and a strong increase in profitability, demonstrating a well-aligned and cohesive organization. The evolution of key performance indicators over this period provides clear evidence of this.

"Driven by an ambitious vision, we are continuing to roll out our profitable growth strategy while accelerating our transformation," said Ms. Fortier. "Rigorous and balanced management of our insurance and investment portfolios, together with the collective strength of our mutual companies, enables us to build a high-performing, agile organization firmly focused on the future."

Member refunds and community investments: Promutuel Insurance doubles down Thanks to the presence of its 11 mutual companies across Québec, the organization maintains a keen understanding of the issues affecting its communities. This closeness enables it to see that major economic, geopolitical and climate-related disruptions--even when they originate thousands of kilometres away--have very real impacts at the local level, in the daily lives of Quebecers.

With this in mind, Promutuel Insurance leveraged its performance into concrete action, returning more than $40 million to its members and communities at the end of the 2025 fiscal year--nearly double the amount distributed last year. A contribution that comes at a timely moment when social and community needs are most pressing.

"This initiative reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve and our determination to generate lasting benefits across Québec. At its core, it is the most tangible expression of our purpose: to protect our people the same way we protect a family," said Yvan Rose, President of Groupe Promutuel.

About Promutuel Insurance

Proud of its history, Promutuel Insurance has established itself as one of the largest damage insurers in Québec for nearly 175 years. Driven by a modern, high-performing mutualist model, it is fully committed to safeguarding the well-being and peace of mind of its 657,000 insured members, its 2,500 employees and its communities, guided by solidarity, openness, commitment and ambition in its decisions, initiatives and collaborations.

With $2.4 billion in assets, Promutuel Insurance has a solid financial foundation that enables it to support its mission with discipline and vision. In line with its convictions, the future that inspires it is both bold and deeply human: to become a committed and responsible Canadian leader--the insurer people choose for its values.

To learn more, visit promutuelassurance.ca/annual-report-2025.

SOURCE Promutuel Insurance

Source: Marie-Hélène Cliche, Senior Director--Communications and Public Affairs, Promutuel Insurance, 514-347-5939, [email protected]