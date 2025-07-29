2025 AI Expo Opens in Suzhou, Highlighting Innovation in AI Industry Development

SUZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 7th AI Product & Application Expo ("2025 AI Expo"), organized by the New Generation AI Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance (AITISA), opened today in Suzhou. This year's event focused on high-impact themes including embodied intelligence, digital transformation, and industrial AI. A full slate of exhibitions, forums, and matchmaking sessions was held to foster industry collaboration, accelerate technical breakthroughs, and enable cross-sector innovation—shaping conversations around the trajectory of AI and the evolving contours of the industry.

At the opening ceremony, three industry-defining reports were released: the Annual Report on New Generation AI Development (2024–2025), the China Urban AI Development Index Report (2024–2025), and the AI Industry Investment Trends and Development Report. These publications provide key benchmarks for tracking the progress of China's AI ecosystem. The Expo also hosted a recognition ceremony for the 2025 AI Technology Leadership Talent Settlement Projects and presented awards for the 3rd AI Product & Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and the 2nd Zu Chongzhi Award for Frontier Innovation in Artificial Intelligence.

More than 20 high-profile product launches were unveiled at the new release showcase. The Expo also introduced a new "Black Tech" experience zone, where over 20 companies presented more than 200 cutting-edge technologies in an immersive demonstration space. The zone included on-site purchasing options, linking forward-looking innovation with real-world consumer engagement. To strengthen regional integration, the event expanded collaboration with Shanghai's World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), promoting talent exchange, scenario-based deployment, and shared resource strategies across the Yangtze River Delta—reinforcing Suzhou's role as a national model for AI+ application deployment.

Suzhou Industrial Park, the city's engine of AI innovation, has played a leading role in advancing AI and digital industries since 2017. From the ground up, it has built an ecosystem for AI R&D, pilot applications, and industrial clustering. In recent years, the park has stepped up its "AI+" strategy, targeting next-wave technologies such as foundation models and embodied AI. It now hosts multiple national research centers and innovation platforms, and has attracted leading AI companies from China and abroad. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in the real economy, the park is driving the emergence of an AI-powered industrial cluster valued at over 100 billion yuan.

SOURCE AI PRODUCT & APPLICATION EXPO

Media Contact: Qing Yin, [email protected]