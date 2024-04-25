OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A record 3,618 graduating students and physicians matched to residency training programs in Canada in this year's R-1 Main Residency Match (R-1 match), the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) announced today.

The R-1 match is an integral step in the career progression of physicians in the Canadian healthcare system.

A total of 2,934 Canadian medical graduates (CMGs) were matched to residency programs. The number of unmatched current year CMGs after the second iteration of the match remained the same as in the 2023 R-1 Match, at 54 (1.9 per cent).

Additionally, 671 international medical graduates (IMGs) and 13 United States medical graduates (USMGs) matched to residency positions this year. The number of IMGs matched in 2024 has increased significantly from 555 in 2023.

There were 3,705 positions in the match, 97.7 per cent of which were filled—the highest-ever number of positions filled in the match. At the end of the match 87 residency positions were unfilled, 75 of which were in Family Medicine. Of the 75 unfilled Family Medicine positions, 70 were in Quebec.

High-level match outcome data is now publicly available on carms.ca. More detailed match data and analysis of multi-year trends will be shared on the afternoon of May 2, 2024, when the 2024 CaRMS Forum data set will be posted on carms.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Resident Matching Service (CARMS)

