2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards: WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Remarkable Innovativeness and Intense Competition Spotlights 2023 Winners

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Retailers across Canada have once again showcased their remarkable innovativeness and leadership, raising the bar for excellence in the retail industry.

The competition for the highly coveted Excellence in Retailing Awards reached new heights this year, with an unprecedented 88 finalists contending for the top honors. The 15 winners of these prestigious awards were unveiled last night at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, held as a highlight of Retail Council of Canada's (RCC) STORE 2023 Conference in Toronto. Adding to the excitement of the evening was also the presentation of three Awards of Distinctions, and eighteen Retail Education scholarships.

The outstanding innovations recognized this year reflect the retail industry's proactive response to current challenges. From prioritizing employee mental and physical well-being, to revolutionizing store design for enhanced customer experiences, embracing sustainable practices, reinforcing loss prevention measures, and actively engaging in philanthropic initiatives to support communities, these remarkable achievements have pushed the boundaries of retail excellence.

The winners of the 2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards are:

Award Category Winner eCommerce Experience Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc Environmental Leadership Canadian Tire Corporation Environmental Leadership Purolator Inc. Health, Safety & Wellness LCBO Health, Safety & Wellness Walmart In-Store Experience & Design Canadian Tire Retail In-Store Experience & Design Empire Company Limited Loss Prevention Michael Hill Canada Omni-Channel New Look Vision Group Philanthropic Leadership Calgary Co-op Philanthropic Leadership Giant Tiger Stores Limited Pop-Up Experience and Design Sleep Country Canada Retail Marketing ALDO Group Retail Marketing Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd. Talent Development Staples Canada

"The winners of the Excellence in Retailing Awards have displayed an extraordinary dedication to delivering unparalleled customer service, embracing innovative business strategies, and showcasing exemplary leadership," expressed Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. Ms. Brisebois further added, "I also wholeheartedly extend my congratulations to this year's esteemed recipients of the Awards of Distinction: Greg Hicks from Canadian Tire Corporation, Paul Simmonds from Robert Simmonds Clothing, and Sharon Hayles from Diane's Lingerie. Each of these exceptional individuals has introduced ground-breaking contributions that have left an enduring and positive impact on their employees, customers, colleagues, and the communities they serve. Their visionary guidance, unwavering dedication, and remarkable business expertise have elevated the retail landscape in Canada."

Amongst the sixteen students who were awarded Retail Education scholarships, two students also received additional awards. Roman Baluchynskyy received the Canadian Retail Hall of Fame Scholarship, and Samantha Kobitowich was honoured with the JRoss Recruiters Scholarship.

