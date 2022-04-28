The 2023 Acura Integra is also available with a one-year free trial of AcuraLink™ services, including Security and Remote packages, at no extra cost. More information about AcuraLink™ is available here .

Key Features:

Premium 5-door liftback, frameless Diamond Pentagon grille with a new diamond pattern, and Integra logo embossed in the front and rear fascias

First-ever factory turbocharged Integra features 1.5-litre VTEC® turbo engine producing 200 hp (SAE net at 6,000 rpm) and 192 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net at 1,800-5,000 rpm)

Segment-exclusive 6-speed manual transmission delivers crisp gear changes for a thrilling driving experience (Elite A-Spec® Package-

Sport-tuned suspension makes Integra fun-to-drive, available Adaptive Damper System gives driver precise control of damper settings (Elite A-Spec® Package)

Integrated Dynamics System includes Sport, Comfort, Normal driving modes, with available customizable Individual mode (Elite A-Spec® Package)

Sporty and personal cabin features a driver-focused cockpit design, premium materials and precise detailing and a large greenhouse for exceptional outward visibility

Integra has class-leading rear seat legroom and cargo volume

Standard 10.2-inch all-digital Acura Precision Cockpit™ instrument cluster and available head-up display with user-selectable content (Elite A-Spec® Package)

Available 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Qi-compatible wireless charging, and 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® audio (Elite A-Spec® Package)

Standard advanced safety includes driver and passenger airbags designed to control head rotation in a crash, rear seat airbags and a new single-camera AcuraWatch® system with enhanced Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Additional details on the 2023 Acura Integra can be found, here.

2023 Integra Pricing

2023 Acura Integra Drivetrain MSRP MSRP Incl. Freight & PDI Integra FWD $34,350 $36,725 Integra A-Spec® FWD $37,050 $39,425 Integra Elite A-Spec® Package FWD $42,550 $44,925 Integra Elite A-Spec® Package and 6-speed manual FWD $42,550 $44,925

To subscribe to the latest Acura Canada news and updates, please visit www.acuranews.ca.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV and the exclusive, NSX hybrid-powered supercar. The TLX, MDX and NSX come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon, [email protected]