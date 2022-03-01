"This is an incredible accomplishment for the Civic, we are delighted to accept this award," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada. "The all-new Civic has been praised globally by journalists and car enthusiasts alike, it is well deserving of this latest accolade. We are very proud of the entire team at Honda Canada who helped bring this together and our associates at Honda of Canada Mfg. in Alliston, Ontario for building the Civic Sedan and Si, outstanding, world-class vehicles."

Recently, the 2022 Honda Civic was named North American Car of the Year, earned a U.S. IIHS Top Safety Pick + Rating, and was named Best Overall Car in Canada by AutoTrader Canada.

Later this year, the all-new Honda Civic Type R will be officially unveiled. This highly anticipated model will be the best performing Type R ever, caping the current Honda Civic model line-up.

