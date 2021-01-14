"The Ridgeline has long been recognized as a truck that punches above its weight; versatile, strong, safe and reliable, now it has great rugged looks to match," says Steve Hui, AVP Sales and Marketing for Honda Canada. "The Ridgeline epitomizes the hard work and new direction for Honda trucks by revealing the toughness hidden beneath their sleek exteriors and demonstrating their capabilities on or off the road."

Styling

For 2021, Ridgeline features all-new styling from the front roof pillars forward, including a new hood with a pronounced sculpted styling, a new squared off nose and upright grille, and new front fenders. Flanking the grille are new, brighter LED low beam headlights and reflector beam halogen high beams bisected by the crossbar atop the grille, which is painted gloss black on Sport trims and Black Edition, and is chrome on EX-L and Touring. The body-colour lower front bumper further accentuates the Ridgeline's tough new look with a prominent skid plate and broad side vents that create air curtains to route air through the bumper and around the front tires and wheels to improve aerodynamic performance. A reshaped rear bumper exposes aggressive new twin exhaust outlets, and all Ridgeline trims feature tougher looking 18-inch wheels and an additional 20 mm of track width to give Ridgeline a broader, more planted stance. New tires top off the more rugged look with a new, more aggressive sidewall and shoulder design.

Interior

Inside, the 2021 Ridgeline receives an updated to the Display Audio system with a physical volume knob for ease of control. All Ridgeline trims get new contrast stitching on the seats; Sport trims add new cloth seat inserts; and Sport, EX-L and Touring trims have new dash, steering wheel and centre console accents. Ridgeline's spacious cabin with a flat floor and foldaway 60/40-split rear seat bottoms, offer enhanced flexibility for carrying long and tall items in the cabin.

Drivetrain

A 280-horsepower, 3.5-litre direct-injected VTEC® V6 backed by a smooth and responsive 9-speed automatic transmission powers every 2021 Honda Ridgeline, with i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive standard on all grades. The i-VTM4® system automatically sends up to 70 percent of the engine's 262 lb.-ft. (SAE net) of torque to the rear wheels and continuously apportions 100 percent of that torque between the left and right rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel. Ridgeline's standard Intelligent Traction Dynamics System further optimizes power delivery and distribution in various conditions, including snow, mud, and sand on Ridgelines equipped with the standard i-VTM4®.

Safety

All 2021 Honda Ridgelines come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, featuring Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Ridgeline also targets top-class collision safety ratings from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including an NCAP 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, a "GOOD" rating in all IIHS collision tests, and a "SUPERIOR" IIHS rating for front crash prevention.

2021 Ridgeline Pricing & EPA Data

Model / Trim / Drivetrain MSRP1 EPA L/100km Ratingi (City/Hwy/Combined) Ridgeline Sport (AWD) $44,355 12.8/9.9/11.5 Ridgeline EX-L (AWD) $47,355 12.8/9.9/11.5 Ridgeline Touring (AWD) $51,555 12.8/9.9/11.5 Ridgeline Black Edition (AWD) $53,055 12.8/9.9/11.5

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

______________________________________________________________ i MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,840 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. i Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

