The 2021 Civic Type R comes with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $46,200, while the Type R Limited Edition has an MSRP of $54,600 (neither including the $1,670 destination and handling charge). The 100 Limited Edition units that are available in Canada pre-sold in just 4 minutes!

The 2021 Type R Limited Edition will come in an exclusive Phoenix Yellow colour, with gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch. Inside, each Limited Edition has a special numbered plaque on the center console designating its build number.

The 2021 Civic Type R and Type R Limited Edition carry forward the numerous updates made to the 2020 Type R, including the freshened front and rear exterior styling, larger grille opening and radiator for improved engine cooling, and interior updates such as the Alcantara™-wrapped steering wheel, and a new weighted shift knob. Both feature the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collison Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

TYPE R LIMITED EDITION



The 2021 Type R Limited Edition embodies multiple engineering and feature changes designed to maximize performance, without sacrificing Type R's unique combination of razor-sharp performance and civilized daily-driving manners.

Racers know that reducing weight is key to better performance at the track, which is why a number of measures were taken to reduce the curb weight of the Type R Limited Edition by 21 kilograms versus the standard Type R.

Replacing the standard Type R wheels with lightweight forged-aluminum alloys from BBS saves the Type R Limited Edition an additional 8 kilograms of unsprung weight, which has an important impact on agility and roadholding with a side benefit to ride comfort. The lighter weight results in lower rotational inertia, an effect amplified by lightweight two-piece floating front brake rotors that were applied to all Type Rs in 2020, which yielded over 1 kilogram of weight savings per side.

Going further still, 13 kilograms of sound deadening materials have been removed from the roof, rear hatch panel, and front fenders and dash; even the cargo cover, rear heater ducts and rear wiper mechanism were removed to save weight.

The Type R Limited Edition also features grade-exclusive Michelin Cup 2 tires with improved cornering performance. To take full advantage of the lighter weight wheels and extra-grippy tires, Limited Edition features unique programming for the Active Damper System (ADS), which was already updated just last year to sample inputs 10 times faster the before. Similarly, the electrically assisted power steering has been reprogrammed to match the elevated dynamic performance and lighter weight of the BBS alloys. The result is an even more rewarding driving experience, especially during on-track driving.

Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R and Type R Limited Edition draw power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer (SAE net) and a peak 295 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. Both Type R models allow drivers to choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary throttle mapping, damping force and steering assist.

LogR™ first-of-its-kind app, exclusive to Civic Type R

One of the key features of the Honda Civic Type R is an all-new datalogging app designed to provide Type R drivers with data and scoring information that improves driving skill when driving on the track or other closed courses. This video showcases the capabilities of the new LogR™ smartphone app.

Drivers interact with Honda LogR™ through three main functions: A Performance Monitor provides vehicle information to the driver on the Display Audio screen, while Log Mode records lap times on the track. Finally, the Auto Score function encourages smooth driving by monitoring braking, acceleration and steering, and generating a "driving smoothness" score using proprietary algorithms developed by Honda with the help of professional Honda drivers.

The new LogR™ app is designed to work exclusively with the 2021 Type R, for both iPhone® and Android™ users, and is available at the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Suzuka Track Record



The Civic Type R Limited Edition (European spec) recently stormed to a new front-wheel drive track record at Suzuka Circuit, Honda's Formula 1 racetrack in Japan, with a time of 2 minutes 23.993 seconds. Originally built as a test facility for Honda, the 3.6-mile Suzuka track's figure-8 configuration today is known worldwide as a highlight of the Formula 1 season as a driver and fan favorite. To read more about this achievement, see https://www.hondanews.ca/en/news/release/2021-Honda-Civic-Type-R-Limited-Edition-Sets-Suzuka-Track-Record-

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

