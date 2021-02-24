2021 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference Was Conducted Online, Kicks off With Theme - "Together, Go Better"

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- On 28th January, GAC MOTOR held a grand 2021 International Distributor Conference. United by the conference's theme of "Together, Go Better", distributors from 26 countries gathered "in the clouds", traversing differences of time and location, to have lively interaction with GAC MOTOR online.

With the strong support of global partners in 2020, GAC MOTOR managed to overcome a worldwide pandemic and economic recessions. The company managed to post year-on-year growth in exports of 18%, placing it as one of the top three fastest-growing automobile-exporter in China.

To affirm and recognize outstanding performances by distributors, GAC MOTOR presented Al Jomaih Automotive Company the Outstanding Distributor Diamond Award. In 2020, the productive partnership of Al Jomaih and GAC MOTOR saw amazing results in the Saudi Arabian market.

During the conference, GAC MOTOR announced its plans for 2021 regarding all-round growth to empower the sales activity and ensure faster growth as GAC MOTOR partners with distributors worldwide.

In terms of product strategy, GAC MOTOR plans to introduce four fuel models and two new energy models globally. These will be an addition to models that are customized to regional preferences.

GAC MOTOR will also be exploring new channels such as commercial cars, branded second-hand cars, and mobile travel options.

The Chairman of GAC MOTOR, Mr. Yu Jun, pointed out that GAC MOTOR would forge ahead on all fronts to improve its position in the industry. GAC MOTOR will be built up and positioned as "the premium medium-high-end brand from China with international acclaim".

The general manager of GAC MOTOR, Mr. Zeng He Bin presented, "GAC MOTOR will continue to focus on brand building with a market-oriented approach through our core brand values."

GAC MOTOR also held regional conferences with their respective distributors to formulate detailed business policies and market strategies for each market. Likewise, the Russia region distributor conference is held online on February 25th.

2021 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference has showcased GAC MOTOR's ambitions and energy, rousing the confidence of all distributors and partners. Going forward, GAC MOTOR will focus on strategic markets and car models, delivering its brand values, and enhancing its brand reputation. As a result, consumers will enjoy products of higher quality, a state-of-the-art experience, and a more satisfying automotive lifestyle.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

For further information: YuChi, +86 13502273642