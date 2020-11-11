2021 Acura NSX Celebrates Motorsports and Heritage in Long Beach Blue Pearl Français
Nov 11, 2020, 13:00 ET
- Long Beach Blue joins Berlina Black as latest NSX heritage paint offering
- Commemorates Acura's title sponsorship of the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach
- 2021 NSX now available for order with first deliveries early next year
- Just 15 units will be available for sale in Canada
MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Celebrating its own colourful history, the 2021 Acura NSX will debut a reformulated version of Long Beach Blue, one of the rarest colours from the first-generation NSX palette. The new colour salutes one of North America's most iconic street races – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – of which Acura is the current presenting sponsor.
Now available for order, the 2021 Acura NSX carries a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)i of $189,900, excluding delivery fees, with first customer deliveries to begin in early 2021.
Securing the NSX's reputation as an exclusive, precision crafted performance supercar, only 15 units will be available for sale in Canada. For more information on ordering, visit https://nsx.acura.ca.
"The NSX has established itself as a world-renowned supercar, a masterclass of engineering and the perfect mix of performance, styling and exclusivity," says Emile Korkor, AVP Acura Canada. "The new Long Beach Blue is an exotic colour that compliments the car's stunning curves and essence while celebrating its legendary history."
The new Long Beach Blue Pearl continues a longstanding tradition of NSX colours named after famous race tracks and corners. The original Long Beach Blue is one of the rarest colours applied to the first-generation NSX, with only 88 cars painted in the colour during the four years it was available, from 2002 until 2005. Long Beach Blue replaced Monaco Blue Pearl offered in 2000 and 2001.
Each Acura NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, and continues the NSX tradition of delivering incredible performance innovation to the supercar market.
The 2021 NSX is powered by an advanced Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors enhancing every element of dynamic performance.
The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.
2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
In 2019, Acura entered into a multi-year agreement with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. A premier racing venue, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 16-18, will host the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup, bringing the NSX GT3 back to the venue for the first time since the 2017 season. More info on the NSX GT3 Evo can be found here: www.AcuraClientRacing.net.
Pricing and Features
|
2021 Acura NSX
|
MODEL CODE
|
MODEL & TRANSMISSION
|
MSRP(excl. taxes)
|
NC1B0ME
|
NSX 9DCT
|
$189,900
|
2021 Acura NSX Features List
|
Interior Packages (codes)
|
NC
|
Interior Carbon Package (w/ Alcantara Headliner)
|
TC
|
Technology Package
|
TD
|
Technology Package w/ XM Radio
|
TB
|
ELS Studio Audio
|
Exterior Packages
|
GC
|
Exterior Carbon Package (w/ Carbon Engine Cover)
|
DC
|
Carbon Rear Deck Spolier
|
RB
|
Aluminum Roof
|
Wheels/Brakes
|
WC
|
Interwoven Wheel Design
|
WD
|
Interwoven Wheel (Painted)
|
WE
|
Interwoven Wheel (Polished)
|
WB
|
Y-Spoke Wheel Design
|
BG
|
Carbon Composite Rotors with Red Brake Calipers
|
BF
|
Carbon Composite Rotors with Black Brake Calipers
|
BE
|
Carbon Composite Rotors with Silver Brake Calipers
|
BB
|
Iron Rotors with Black Brake Calipers
|
BC
|
Iron Rotors with Red Brake Calipers
|
Seats/Headliners
|
SC
|
Leather/Alcantara Power Seats
|
SD
|
Power Sport Seats (Single Colour)
|
SB
|
Manual Sport Seats
|
AB
|
Tricot Headliner
|
Colours
|
B-605P
|
Nouvelle Blue Pearl
|
R-556P
|
Valencia Red Pearl
|
B-554P
|
Long Beach Blue Pearl
|
NH-837M
|
Source Silver Metallic
|
NH-839P
|
Casino White Pearl
|
NH-547
|
Berlina Black
|
NH-854
|
130R White
|
R-559
|
Curva Red
About Acura Canada
Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX luxury flagship sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include 51 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.
______________________
i MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $2,995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.
