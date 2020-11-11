Securing the NSX's reputation as an exclusive, precision crafted performance supercar, only 15 units will be available for sale in Canada. For more information on ordering, visit https://nsx.acura.ca.

"The NSX has established itself as a world-renowned supercar, a masterclass of engineering and the perfect mix of performance, styling and exclusivity," says Emile Korkor, AVP Acura Canada. "The new Long Beach Blue is an exotic colour that compliments the car's stunning curves and essence while celebrating its legendary history."

The new Long Beach Blue Pearl continues a longstanding tradition of NSX colours named after famous race tracks and corners. The original Long Beach Blue is one of the rarest colours applied to the first-generation NSX, with only 88 cars painted in the colour during the four years it was available, from 2002 until 2005. Long Beach Blue replaced Monaco Blue Pearl offered in 2000 and 2001.

Each Acura NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, and continues the NSX tradition of delivering incredible performance innovation to the supercar market.

The 2021 NSX is powered by an advanced Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors enhancing every element of dynamic performance.

The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.

2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

In 2019, Acura entered into a multi-year agreement with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. A premier racing venue, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 16-18, will host the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup, bringing the NSX GT3 back to the venue for the first time since the 2017 season. More info on the NSX GT3 Evo can be found here: www.AcuraClientRacing.net.

Pricing and Features

2021 Acura NSX MODEL CODE MODEL & TRANSMISSION MSRP(excl. taxes) NC1B0ME NSX 9DCT $189,900 2021 Acura NSX Features List Interior Packages (codes) NC Interior Carbon Package (w/ Alcantara Headliner) TC Technology Package TD Technology Package w/ XM Radio TB ELS Studio Audio Exterior Packages GC Exterior Carbon Package (w/ Carbon Engine Cover) DC Carbon Rear Deck Spolier RB Aluminum Roof Wheels/Brakes WC Interwoven Wheel Design WD Interwoven Wheel (Painted) WE Interwoven Wheel (Polished) WB Y-Spoke Wheel Design BG Carbon Composite Rotors with Red Brake Calipers BF Carbon Composite Rotors with Black Brake Calipers BE Carbon Composite Rotors with Silver Brake Calipers BB Iron Rotors with Black Brake Calipers BC Iron Rotors with Red Brake Calipers Seats/Headliners SC Leather/Alcantara Power Seats SD Power Sport Seats (Single Colour) SB Manual Sport Seats AB Tricot Headliner Colours B-605P Nouvelle Blue Pearl R-556P Valencia Red Pearl B-554P Long Beach Blue Pearl NH-837M Source Silver Metallic NH-839P Casino White Pearl NH-547 Berlina Black NH-854 130R White R-559 Curva Red

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX luxury flagship sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include 51 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .



______________________

i MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $2,995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

