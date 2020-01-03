2020's Best Credit Cards For Canadians Ranked By creditcardGenius

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - To bring in the new decade, today, creditcardGenius announced the best credit cards in Canada 2020 . Based entirely on an objective, math-based algorithm, over 50 features of 191 Canadian cards were analyzed in 24 categories.

creditcardGenius specializes in objective and math-rich credit card analysis, letting Canadian consumers accurately compare their options in an ever-evolving credit card market. Their algorithm is regularly maintained and tweaked in order to give Canadians the most up-to-date and accurate representation of 191 credit cards.

"There are so many factors that go into finding the best credit cards for you, it can feel near impossible to consider everything. That's exactly the gap we wanted to fill for Canadians," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of creditcardGenius. "Our comparison engine is the bridge between consumers and their credit card options. We do all the work and analysis, giving you a simple Rating out of 5 – along with independent user ratings and reviews."

On creditcardGenius, consumers can fine-tune their recommendations to their own goals, preferences, and budgets. User settings will update the Genius Rating of all 191 cards in real-time – customizing the recommended cards for each user.

Preview of the best Canadian credit card winners:

Best Overall: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Best Mastercard: BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard

BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard Best Visa: TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card

TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card Best American Express: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Best Cash Back: Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite

Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Best Travel: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Best Foreign Exchange Travel: Scotiabank Gold American Express

Scotiabank Gold American Express Best AIR MILES: BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard

BMO AIR MILES World Elite Mastercard Best Student: BMO CashBack Mastercard for students

BMO CashBack Mastercard for students People's Choice: Scotiabank SCENE Visa Card

To learn more about the cards in each category, visit the Best Credit Cards in Canada 2020 page.

About WeyMedia Inc:

WeyMedia Inc is a personal finance company that brings well-researched content and fintech products to the everyday consumer. Beginning with HowToSaveMoney in 2010, WeyMedia helps Canadians learn how to make every dollar count. Then creditcardGenius.ca was launched in 2017, providing Canadians with the only tool that compares 50+ features of 191 Canadian credit cards using math-based ratings and rankings that respond to consumer's individual needs, instantly. WeyMedia has also expanded to compare U.S. credit cards as well, listing 114 cards from 8 major national issuers at creditcardGenius.com.

