GeniusCash Pledges to Give $100 Million Back to Canadians

After already paying out close to $5 million in cash-back rewards, GeniusCash.com launches an ambitious "$100 Million Back Pledge" to help Canadian families save more

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - GeniusCash.com, a Canadian cash-back rewards platform, today announced an audacious mission to put $100 million back into the pockets of Canadians. The company's new initiative, dubbed the "$100 Million Cash Back Pledge," is a commitment to help Canadians save money by rewarding them with cash for making smart financial choices.

With the cost of living climbing and many families feeling financial pressure, GeniusCash's goal is to provide relief in the form of cold hard cash. "We know every dollar counts right now for Canadian households," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of GeniusCash. "Groceries, gas, rent, it all adds up. We started GeniusCash to be a trusted friend to Canadians, the one that tips you off on how to get money back on your everyday expenses. Since setting this goal we have crossed the $5 million dollar mark in cash back paid, and we're just getting started. By pledging to give back $100 million, we're doubling down on our commitment to help families thrive and help stretch their budgets. This isn't hype, it's a mission. And we're inviting everyone to join us."

The $100 Million Back Pledge represents GeniusCash's long-term vision to dramatically expand the amount of cash rewards it returns to users. The platform plans to introduce more exclusive cash back deals across banking, credit cards, insurance, and other personal finance products. Every time a GeniusCash user earns a cash reward, for example, getting a $100 bonus for signing up for a selected credit card or bank account, that amount contributes toward the $100 million goal. It will also ramp up financial education content to help Canadians discover "hidden" ways to save. GeniusCash will regularly update Canadians on the progress of the pledge.

Why now? The pledge launch aligns with the New Year, a time when many people take stock of their finances. Rising interest rates and inflation have made saving money more urgent than ever. "After the holidays, a lot of Canadians see credit card bills and think, how can I get some of that money back?" noted Weyman. "That's exactly the conversation we want to have. GeniusCash can put money back in your pocket. It's about empowering Canadians at a time they need it most." According to a recent Statistics Canada survey, nearly half of Canadians say that higher prices are significantly affecting their ability to cover daily expenses. GeniusCash's pledge directly targets this problem by making everyday financial decisions more rewarding. For Canadians, it's essentially free money for choosing better products: The platform partners with banks, insurers, and fintech companies to offer cash incentives (GeniusCash rewards) when users find and sign up for select products through the GeniusCash app or website. Once the user is approved for a product, GeniusCash deposits a cash reward into their bank account, it's real cash, not points. This model has already injected millions back to consumers, and GeniusCash is now scaling it up dramatically.

The "$100 Million Cash Back Pledge" initiative will be front and center in GeniusCash's services and marketing. New users who download the GeniusCash app will be greeted with a message about the pledge and how to participate. Existing users will see updated features highlighting how much they've earned and how it contributes to the national $100M goal. "We want Canadians to feel that every GeniusCash reward, even $20, is part of something bigger," said Weyman. "It's a collective mission, together, we're taking $100 million, and putting it back into Canadians' hands. Imagine the impact: that's school supplies, car payments, or family dinners that people can afford thanks to cash back."

The company's empathetic approach and practical savings tools have shaped GeniusCash's reputation as a helpful ally for consumers. The startup, a product of Moncton-based WeyMedia Inc., began as a personal finance blog and evolved into a fintech platform focused on maximizing rewards. In 2022, GeniusCash began as a rewards program on creditcardGenius.ca and moneyGenius.ca, giving Canadians cash back for opening new financial products. In 2025, a dedicated GenusCash mobile app launched, offering even more ways to earn cash back, and in 2025, it launched a dedicated GeniusCash mobile app. These moves helped more Canadians earn cash rewards on diverse financial products, from high-interest savings accounts to home loans. Now, with the $100M Cash Back Pledge, GeniusCash is broadening its horizon even further. The pledge is not a one-time promotion but a core company goal that will guide product development and partnerships going forward. GeniusCash is actively seeking new partnerships with financial institutions to offer larger and more varied cash-back deals, accelerating the path to $100 million in giveaways.

About GeniusCash : GeniusCash is a rewards program and app designed to help Canadians get the maximum cash back on their financial choices. By using GeniusCash, consumers can discover curated offers, such as special welcome bonuses or exclusive cash rewards, on credit cards, bank accounts, insurance, and more. When a user is approved for a featured product through GeniusCash, they receive a cash reward deposited directly into their bank account, on top of any rewards from the product itself. Since its launch, GeniusCash has paid out over $5.6 million in cash back to Canadians, reflecting the company's mission to make every dollar count geniuscash.com. Based in New Brunswick, is a leading Canadian personal finance publisher and fintech firm. Its websites moneyGenius.ca and creditcardGenius.ca together serve over 400,000 Canadians monthly with personalized financial tools, product comparisons, and advice. With the new $100 Million Back Pledge, GeniusCash continues to innovate at the intersection of personal finance and technology – striving to put money back into the hands of everyday Canadians.

