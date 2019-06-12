2018-2019 CargoM Progress Report - CargoM engaged on several fronts for the logistics community

"We are pleased to present CargoM's annual report. This year was marked by the completion of several major projects that help position Greater Montréal as a hub. All this would not have been possible without the involvement and dedication of all our members and the CargoM team. We continue to actively involve Cluster members and partners on a range of challenges to grow and expand our sector in Greater Montreal," said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

2018-2019 highlights

The third Careers Day in Transportation and Logistics, where more than 1,500 participants and close to 60 companies got together at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, du Port de Montréal, for this event organized in partnership with Emploi-Québec de l'île de Montréal and Canadian National Railway;

Launch of montrealtransportlogistique.ca, the latest tool in the Ambassador Guide promoting the advantages of the Greater Montreal hub;

hub; Organization, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), of industry 4.0 visits to Groupe Robert and Richelieu Hardware to make a presentation on digital transformation;

Think Tank conducted with more than 130 young people to identify the attraction and recruitment issues faced by the industry;

Fifth anniversary celebration of CargoM's implementation in the presence of the cluster's co-founders, numerous members and partners, consuls and politicians;

Participation as a member in the following committees: Transports Québec's Sustainable Mobility Policy – 2030 advisory committee; Conseil Emploi Métropole; Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal's transportation committee; industrial port zone (ZIP) committee of, respectively, Montreal , Contrecœur–Varennes and Sainte-Catherine .

CargoM's Annual Report 2017-2018 can be viewed by clicking here.

Election of Board members for 2019-2020

Chair Ms. Sylvie Vachon President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority Vice-Chair Ms. Madeleine Paquin President and CEO, Logistec Corporation Treasurer Mr. Michael A. Grier Vice-President, Global Logistics, Dorel Industries Inc. Member of Executive Committee Mr. Marc Cadieux President and CEO, Quebec Trucking Association Member of Executive Committee Mr. Darren Reynolds Director, Sales and Marketing Business Development Canadian National Directors Mr. Matthieu Casey Director, Cargo Revenue Management and Business Strategy, Air Canada Cargo

Mr. Stéphane Chevigny President, Intersand Group

Mr. Leon Diradourian Regional Vice-President, Eastern Canada, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Ms. Nathalie Drouin Executive Director and Professor, KHEOPS - ESG UQÀM

Mr. Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.

Mr. Michael Fratianni President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership

Mr. Jacques Grégoire Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Mr. Jordan Kajfasz AVP Sales and Marketing, International Intermodal and Automotive, Canadian Pacific

Mr. Stéphane Lapierre Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal

Mr. Jean-Robert Lessard Vice-President, Public Affairs, Groupe Robert

Mr. Charles Raymond President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray-Mont Logistics

Mr. Yvon Pelletier Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Employers Association

Mr. Norman Tam Executive Vice-President, MSC Canada

Mr. Laurent Tourigny President, Trac-World Freight Services Inc.

Mr. Martin Trépanier Director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal

Mr. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group

"We are proud of the projects carried out by CargoM, which are part of a global and innovative vision of the supply chain and proof of our sector's vitality. These eloquent results drive us to excel so that together, we build the cargo hub of the future," said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the Board of Directors of CargoM.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres, sector associations and unions around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents over $4.3 billion in economic benefits and 122 000 direct and indirect jobs.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

SOURCE Metropolitan Cluster of logistics and transportation in Montreal

For further information: Yves Murray, Project Manager, CargoM, 514 508-2609, ext. 226, ymurray@cargo-montreal.ca

