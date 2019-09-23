1933 Industries' Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream Now Available at Zumiez Stores in the US

Leading specialty retailer first to offer CBD product

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced sales to specialty retailer Zumiez, featuring Canna Hemp X™, the Company's action sports topical recovery cream.

With origins in Seattle, Zumiez has grown from a single outlet to hundreds of stores across the United States and Canada. Focusing on the skate and snow industries, Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles.

As an innovator of hemp-based, CBD-infused wellness products and first to develop a CBD sports recovery cream, Canna Hemp X™ was launched in 2018 in collaboration with Torey Pudwill, one of the world's top professional skateboarders and founder of Grizzly Griptape.

"Our focus on supporting the skate, snow, and other action and adventure sports industries is the background of the Canna Hemp X™ brand and Zumiez's unequal approach to marketing, branding and merchandising, integrating their brands with their customers' activities and interest makes it an ideal retailer for our products", remarked Mr. Paul Kobriger, Brand Manager for Canna Hemp X™. "We are pleased to be the first to offer CBD products at Zumiez stores as we continue to support athletes, both professional and amateur, and those seeking active lifestyles with their recovery".

With 658 stores in North America, Zumiez has a well-defined brand position with a target demographic that is synergistic with the Canna Hemp X™ line. "Zumiez offers unique, emerging and trending brands that reflect a passion for an active lifestyle", added Mr. Kobriger.

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Kurupt Moonrocks, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Chris Rebentisch, CEO & Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

Related Links

https://1933industries.com/

