1933 Industries Augments Board of Directors with the Addition of Senior CPG Executives Lisa Capparelli and Mark Baynes and Announces Terry Taouss as new Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated and growth-orientated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned senior executives in the beauty and CPG industries to its Board of Directors. The Company welcomes Ms. Lisa Capparelli and Mr. Mark Baynes to the board and announces that Mr. Brayden Sutton and Mr. Cameron Watt have resigned as directors. Mr. Terry Taouss has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Lisa Capparelli is a global marketing executive with deep expertise in creating 360 brand universes, award winning programs and driving business transformation within the beauty industry. Ms. Capparelli has successfully developed effective, innovative marketing and communication strategies for iconic beauty companies including Coty, L'Oréal and Revlon. She possesses a deep understanding of the power of paid, owned and earned media and has extensive experience in creating exclusive partnerships within the beauty and entertainment industries. She is highly adept at identifying emerging beauty trends and creating award-winning digital and influencer marketing platforms. Ms. Capparelli's expertise will be invaluable as 1933 Industries continues to focus on brand development, consumer engagement and sales growth across the United States.

Mr. Baynes is a senior marketing executive with over 30 years' bluechip experience in the CPG industry, having worked for Nestle, Kraft, Kellogg's, and Keurig. During his tenure at Kellogg's as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Baynes was responsible for the company's global brand agenda and overseeing the effectiveness of its marketing capability, brand investment and the execution of its consumer agenda. Mr. Baynes brings a wealth of experience in the areas of consumer, portfolio and brand strategy. As a member of the Kellogg's executive leadership team for over 7 years, Mr. Baynes was involved with and contributed to the overall leadership of the business. Mr. Baynes held senior positions within the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and as a Board Member on the Ad Council. With extensive CPG and marketing experience, Mr. Baynes joins the 1933 Industries' Board to advise on its overall marketing strategy as the Company advances to its next growth phase.

Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO of the Company remarked, "As we continue to focus on the growth of our branded consumer packaged goods, we are bringing new directors to help us drive the business and achieve our goals. Both Lisa and Mark are results-driven, experienced executives in their respective fields who will bring their extensive networks and resources to assist us in taking the Company to the next level."

Mr. Brayden Sutton stepped down from the Board of Directors in order to focus on his family. With vast capital markets and cannabis industry experience, Mr. Sutton will continue to support the Company in an advisory role. Mr. Rebentisch said, "As founder and former CEO, Brayden built 1933 Industries from the ground up, implemented strong capital efficient practices that have ensured the sustainable growth of the Company and helped to guide the Company's strategy as Chairman of the Board. On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, we thank Brayden for his enormous contributions, leadership and guidance. We also thank Cam for his valuable contributions during his tenure as a director".

"I have never been more confident in 1933 Industries. As an investor and ambassador of the Company, I fully support the management team as one of the best in the business. Deeply rooted in the industry, their dedication, leadership and keen eye for identifying trends and brands is unrivalled. Although I am stepping back from the day to day operations, I will continue to actively support the Company as it enters a new chapter of growth and development", commented Mr. Sutton.

Mr. Terry Taouss, newly-appointed Chairman remarked, "As the Company enters a new phase of rapid growth, we are excited to welcome Lisa and Mark to the Board at this important juncture. 1933 Industries has positioned itself to capitalize on the massive growth opportunity in the US where the cannabis sector continues to evolve rapidly. 2020 will be a transformative year for the Company and the new directors will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the business, bringing valuable new perspectives and expertise in the key areas of marketing, branding and corporate governance."

The Company also announces that Ms. Alexia Helgason has been appointed VP of Investor Relations and that Mr. Jordan Stroum has been named Director of Operations for 1933 Industries.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, VP, IR and Corporate Communications, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), [email protected]; Chris Rebentisch, CEO & Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

