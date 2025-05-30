1911 Gold Temporarily Suspends Operations at True North Complex due to Bissett Evacuation Order

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) announces the temporary suspension of operations at its True North complex in Bissett, Manitoba, following the evacuation order issued by the Province of Manitoba due to escalating wildfire activity in the region.

The Company has safely evacuated all personnel from the site and is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local and provincial authorities. The Company has taken precautionary measures to safeguard certain site infrastructure and continues to assist with the wildfire response by hosting frontline personnel at the True North camp facilities.

Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and President, stated, "The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority. We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response of emergency services and are committed to supporting firefighting efforts, including the ongoing use of our camp facilities. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the wildfires, and we stand ready to support the community during this challenging time."

The Company will provide further updates as more information becomes available and will resume operations at the True North complex when it is safe to do so.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

