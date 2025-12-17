1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

2,200 m of surface diamond drilling planned in eight (8) drill holes designed to confirm the updated geological model and test the extensions of high-grade, shallow quartz-vein-hosted gold mineralization (see Figure 3: Plan View – Proposed 2025 Drill Program )

Drilling will focus on the down-dip and along-strike extensions of the main vein system and new parallel structures identified from relogging and resampling of historical core and modelling updated data

The Ogama-Rockland gold deposit currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource 1 of 1.28 million tonnes grading 8.17 grams per tonne gold ("g/t", "Au"), for 337,000 ounces ("oz") Au

Metallurgical test work will be conducted on drill core samples to confirm the suitability of the True North processing facility for the recovery of gold from Ogama-Rockland

An updated underground mineral resource estimate is anticipated in the first half of 2026 ("H1-2026"), following completion of the drill program

Ogama-Rockland is one of a number of historical gold producers and targets within close proximity to the True North Gold Project, highlighting the potential of the Company's 100% owned Rice Lake Exploration Properties to support possible future mining operations

See technical report dated November 15, 2013, entitled "A Technical Review of the Ogama-Rockland Deposit on the Rice Lake Property, Manitoba, Canada, for Bison Gold Resources Inc.", prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat.

"Ogama-Rockland is one of the most advanced and immediately value-accretive satellite deposits within the Company's Rice Lake Exploration Properties portfolio in the prolific Rice Lake Greenstone Belt," stated Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO of 1911 Gold. "Historical mining demonstrated the continuity and grade potential of the vein system, but much of the deposit remains open below shallow historical workings. With our improved structural model and proximity to the True North mine and mill complex, drill testing this target represents an important step towards expanding the high-grade resource base that supports our broader, district-scale growth strategy. Upon completion of our recently announced financing, we have over $26 million in cash, which will allow us to achieve a significant amount of work in 2026 as we advance towards a mine restart in 2027."

Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

The Ogama-Rockland gold deposit is the most advanced project situated in the southeast portion of the Company's Rice Lake Exploration Properties, in an area with a number of historical high grade gold producers and targets. Ogama-Rockland is accessed from the True North Gold Project by provincial road over approximately 45 km trucking distance.

The deposit is hosted in steeply north-east dipping north-west trending quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins located in brittle-ductile structures within a multiphase tonalite-granodiorite pluton over a strike length of 1.5 km (see Figure 2: 3D Isometric View). The Ogama-Rockland gold deposit is comprised of the historic Ogama and Rockland producing gold mines, which collectively produced approximately 45,000 oz of gold between 1948 and 1951 at a grade of 11.25 g/t Au1. In 2013 an inferred mineral resource estimate for the deposit outlined 1.28 million tonnes at a grade of 8.17 g/t Au, for 337,000 oz of contained gold1. The mineral resource is based on the results of 27,873 m of drilling in 77 drill holes completed between 2009 and 2012. In 2018, the Company drilled an additional six (6) confirmation drill holes for 1,899 m. A total of eight (8) main veins have been modelled hosting the resource, which remains open along strike and to depth. 1911 Gold relogged all available historical drill holes as part of the re-interpretation and sampled intervals of historical drill core not previously sampled occurring as alteration haloes and gaps in sampling from historical work.

The initial drill program is designed to confirm the updated geological interpretation model and to test the potential extensions of the known mineralization. The confirmation and step out drilling will be used as the basis of an updated mineral resource estimate expected to be completed in H1-2026. Drill core generated will also be sent for metallurgical recovery test work to confirm the suitability of the True North gold processing plant to potentially process and recover gold from Ogama-Rockland.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed, and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

