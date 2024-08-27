1911 GOLD STRENGTHENS BOARD AND TECHNICAL TEAM

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCBB: AUMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Ladd-Kruger to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director. The Company is also pleased to report the engagement of Éric Vinet as a key technical advisor to provide guidance on the re-development plans and strategies for the Company's resources and infrastructure.

Gary O'Connor, Executive Chair of the Company, commented, "The Board is thrilled to welcome Anna to the team. With over 25 years' experience in the industry, Anna brings not only exceptional financial and operational experience, but a history of working on projects entering the critical transition stages from exploration through to production. She has served as an integral member of both executive management and as a director for several companies working through similar start up scenarios as 1911 Gold and will provide invaluable guidance on both strategy and execution as we ramp up the exploration and development of the True North mine and greater Rice Lake gold district."

Ms. Ladd-Kruger has over 25 years of industry experience, progressing her career through financial and operational leadership roles at several Canadian publicly listed mining companies. She has experience in various stages of the mining process from exploration to multi-jurisdictional operations. Prior to retiring in 2022, Ms. Ladd-Kruger was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of McEwen Mining Inc. where she was brought in to lead financial and operational turnaround strategies and was key to the McEwen Copper spin-out, including serving as its CFO and director. Ms. Ladd-Kruger previously served as the CFO and VP Corporate Development for several mining companies and began her career working at Vale S.A.'s Thompson and Sudbury Canadian operations before joining Kinross Gold Corporation as their North American Group Controller. Ms. Ladd-Kruger holds both a CPA and CMA designation, a Master of Economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. She also holds the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D).

"We are excited to have Éric join the Company as a key technical advisor. Working closely with 1911 Gold's experienced team, Éric will guide the development of our mineral resources utilizing the fully developed and permitted infrastructure already in place. With the updated mineral resource estimate at True North expected soon, Éric's timely involvement will be critical in providing direction for development and mining strategies that support a long-term, economic operation." Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO of the Company commented. "His extensive experience with high-grade orogenic gold deposits, both in Canada and internationally, will be invaluable for developing a sound mine plan for the True North deposit as well as bringing other satellite deposits at Rice Lake into production."

Mr. Vinet brings over 30 years of progressive technical and operational experience in the mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Vinet was Senior Vice President of Operations for New Gold, joining in 2019, where he also acted as General Manager at the Rainy River mine, working to re-initiate underground mining operations. Prior to this, Mr. Vinet was the General Manager for Semafo Inc. at gold operations in both Niger and Burkina Faso for over 7 years. Prior to this, Mr. Vinet held key technical roles in several underground operations, including at the El Mochito mine in Honduras for Breakwater Resources and at the Nuestra Senora mine in Mexico for Scorpio Mining. Other work experience includes African Barrick at the Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and several underground operations in the Val d'Or camp such as the Louvicourt Mine, Sigma mines and Kiena Gold mine. The experience achieved throughout these years in different operations, combined with the various mining methods utilized, management and oversight over capital budgeting, construction, and key operational aspects, along with contractor management, health and safety management and the delivery of several technical documents, allow Mr. Vinet to bring a robust skill set to our management team. Mr. Vinet holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal.

Anna Ladd-Kruger has been granted incentive stock options in conjunction with her appointment to the Board of Directors, exercisable to purchase in aggregate up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 27, 2029 at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. The options vest as to one-third immediately and one-third after the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant and expire on August 27, 2029.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 63,000 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

