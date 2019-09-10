1911 Gold Provides Update on Exploration Results from the Rice Lake gold project in Manitoba

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company"; formerly Havilah Mining Corporation) (TSXV: AUMB) is pleased to provide an update for the 2019 exploration program on its 100% owned properties in the Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba. The 2019 program is designed to evaluate a number of priority target areas within the Company's extensive land package along the crustal-scale Wanipigow Fault.

The initial phase of fieldwork in five project areas (shown in links to Figures 1 and 2 below) has included prospecting, geological mapping, detailed structural analysis, outcrop stripping, channel sampling and verification sampling of historical showings. This phase also included orientation surveys for surficial geochemistry and follow-up multimedia (rock, humus and black spruce bark) geochemical sampling.

Figure 1: Simplified geology of the Tinney and Bidou project areas, located approximately 30 km southeast of Bissett, Manitoba, showing highlights from reconnaissance grab samples.

Figure 2: Simplified geology of the Horseshoe, Gold Horse and Poundmaker project areas, located immediately west of Bissett, Manitoba, showing highlights from reconnaissance grab samples.

Reconnaissance grab sampling in four project areas yielded high-grade gold assays (Table 1) from quartz-carbonate vein systems associated with brittle-ductile shear zones in favourable structural settings.

Table 1: Highlights from reconnaissance grab samples, 2019 field program.

Project area Vein system Au (g/t) Description Bidou Janet 5.59 Shear vein Bidou Bidou 22.91 Shear vein Bidou Midway 13.12 Shear/stockwork vein Bidou Midway 5.89 Shear/stockwork vein Bidou Bermuda 70.39 Shear vein Bidou Badger 7.78 Shear vein Tinney Edna 10.8 Shear vein Tinney Edna 6.64 Shear vein Tinney Otter 40.2 Shear/stockwork vein Tinney Bobcat 114.2 Shear vein Tinney Bobcat 13.2 Shear vein Tinney Tinney 6.1 Shear vein Tinney Tinney 6.5 Shear vein Poundmaker Poundmaker NW 104.8 Shear vein Poundmaker Poundmaker NW 23.1 Shear vein Poundmaker Poundmaker NW 17.1 Shear vein Poundmaker Tern 8.77 Shear vein Gold Horse Eleanor 18.65 Shear vein Gold Horse Eleanor 16.42 Shear vein

Dr. Scott Anderson, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "The 2019 field program is producing exciting results from several project areas that were identified from existing datasets and re-evaluated using our updated exploration model. We look forward to advancing several targets to drill-ready status and systematically applying our methodology to other, less explored, areas of the Rice Lake belt".

At the Tinney and Bidou projects, gold bearing quartz veins are hosted by shears within and along the margins of felsic porphyry dikes and layered gabbro sills that intrude chemically-favourable (iron-rich) basalt flows in the hinge and southern limb of a regional-scale structural dome referred to as the Beresford Lake anticline. High-grade values have been obtained from concordant shears in the limb of the fold and discordant shears in the hinge, and have been traced in outcrop up to 800 m along strike.

At the Poundmaker project, gold bearing quartz veins are hosted by northwest and northeast-trending shears that appear to be controlled by mafic dikes in a large tonalite pluton. The principal shear, which extends more than 2.5 km along strike in a northwesterly direction, has returned high-grade gold values from grab samples of quartz-sulphide veins, most notably where the shear expands to 20 m in thickness.

Surface results obtained to date align with historical data and the Company is continuing fieldwork to define the geometry of the mineralized shears and local-scale controls on vein emplacement to enable drill targeting. Surficial geochemical surveys are ongoing to evaluate the lateral extents of these shears.

High-resolution aeromagnetic and LiDAR data, covering roughly 21,500 and 13,400 hectares respectively, over newly acquired claim blocks at the eastern and western extents of the land package have been merged with historical datasets to facilitate ongoing geological mapping, compilation and structural analysis. This new data indicates the existence of favourable geology, complex fold structures, and second- or third-order splays of the Wanipigow Fault in historically underexplored areas of the Rice Lake belt.

Major gold occurrences in the belt, including the True North mine at Bissett, Manitoba, with approximately 2 million ounces of historical gold production, are generally associated with brittle-ductile shear zones that splay off the Wanipigow Fault – similar to other major gold districts in the Archean Superior Province.

Future Exploration Plans

With the positive results obtained from this initial fieldwork, the Company expects to drill up to 10,000 metres in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, focusing on targets identified during the 2019 field season. Work permit applications for surface diamond drilling of eight targets have been submitted to Manitoba Sustainable Development and are currently pending. The Company will also continue to refine project-scale targets in 'greenfields' portions of the Rice Lake belt.

QA/QC Protocols

Sample processing and assay data are monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance/quality control program designed to follow industry best practices. The gold content of grab samples described herein was initially determined by fire assay at the True North complex. Coarse rejects from this processing were then sealed in plastic bags, placed into rice bags secured with numbered tags, and packed into totes for shipping to a certified laboratory for check assay. A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples. The coarse rejects were submitted to TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation by crushing to 70% passing 1.7 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 250 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 95% passing 106 microns. Sample pulps were analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish. For samples returning >10 ppm Au, a cut of the original pulp was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, such that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results were evaluated for accuracy, precision and contamination. Gold assay results reported herein were completed by TSL Laboratories Inc.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Anderson, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Rice Lake greenstone belt

The Rice Lake greenstone belt is situated at the western extent of the Uchi Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province, approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba and 110 kilometres west of Red Lake, Ontario. It represents the western extension of the Red Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts in Ontario, which have collectedly produced in excess of 30 million ounces of gold. Like the Red Lake belt, the Rice Lake belt records more than 300 million years of magmatism, sedimentation and orogenic activity along the south margin of the North Caribou Terrane – the ancient nucleus of the western Superior Province. Additionally, the Rice Lake belt is bounded by crustal-scale faults and contains fault-controlled basins of 'Temiskaming-like' fluvial-alluvial clastic rocks, which are important empirical guides to areas of high potential for orogenic gold deposits of the type found elsewhere in the Superior Province, most notably in the Timmins camp (Abitibi greenstone belt) in Ontario.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is currently reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North in Bissett, Manitoba, 1911 Gold holds approximately 54,000 hectares of highly prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

