1911 Gold Intersects up to 58.66 g/t Gold over 1.40 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

Drilling has continued to expand the near-surface quartz vein hosted gold ("Au") mineralization on the new San Antonio West ("SAM West") target along strike and to depth

San Antonio West Target

Drill results confirmed the western and down dip extensions of gold mineralization within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit up to 350 m down dip and 500 m along strike, including: TN-25-057: Intersected 58.66 grams per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) over 1.40 m at a downhole depth of 145.00 m , including 63.20 g/t Au over 0.90 m and 50.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-056: Intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 2.30 m at a downhole depth of 103.10 m , including 11.25 g/t Au over 1.80 m , including 21.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-058: Intersected 10.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a downhole depth of 249.30 m



"These are some of the best results we've seen to date from the San Antonio West target.", Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and President, stated, "The drilling confirms the potential definition of high-grade ore shoots within the SAM West target zone, and further supports our geological model. These results build the case for continued underground exploration, where we see significant potential to define and expand new and existing mineral resources within the mine infrastructure."

1911 Gold has completed fifty-one (51) surface drill holes, for a total of 11,695.4 m on the current drill program, which commenced in October 2024 on new exploration targets located within the True North Gold mine footprint. The results of seven (7) new drill holes for 1,928.0 m from the San Antonio West target and five (5) initial drill holes for a total of 1,280.00 m from the Gate target are included in this release. New targets have been generated and drill tested within prospective host rocks and mineralized structural settings, including significant historical drill results. The results from nine (9) additional exploration drill holes are currently pending. Additional drill planning is underway on the San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast targets and will commence when access to the Mine site is permitted (see press release entitled "1911 Gold Temporarily Suspends Operation at True North Complex due to Bissett Evacuation Order", dated May 30, 2025). The exploration drilling plan includes up to 30,000 m of drilling by the end of 2025.

San Antonio West Target: Discussion of Results

Drilling completed to date has confirmed the extensions of gold mineralization within the SAM gabbro to over 600 m west of the historically mined San Antonio zone, covering an area 500 m long and over 260 m to depth, dipping 50º to the northeast. Twenty-one (21) drill holes for a total of 4,220.0 m have been completed to date on the SAM West target area.

The latest drill holes, comprised of seven (7) new drill holes for 1,928.0 m, extended the footprint of mineralization 100 m down dip from the results announced on April 30, 2025 (see press release entitled "1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West at True North").

Drill hole TN-25-056, designed to undercut high grade gold mineralization intersected in drill hole TN-25-037 (1.00 m @ 8.73 g/t Au, 1.00 m @ 62.40 g/t Au and 0.70 m @ 6.09 g/t Au and 4.50 m @ 4.17 g/t Au), intersected 2.30 m @ 9.59 g/t Au, including 1.80 m @ 11.25 g/t Au and 0.50 m @ 21.30 g/t Au. Drilling successfully extended the gold mineralization approximately 50 m down dip and returned high-grade gold results.

Drill hole TN-25-057 (1.40 m @ 58.66 g/t Au) tested the down-dip extensions of the high-grade gold intercepts of previously released holes TN-24-043 (1.00 m @ 12.50 g/t Au) and TN-24-045 (3.70 m @ 6.84 g/t Au, including 1.40 m @ 12.40 g/t Au and 2.70 m @ 5.30 g/t Au, including 0.50 m @ 11.30 g/t Au). Drilling successfully intercepted high-grade gold mineralization approximately 160 m down dip.

Drill hole TN-25-058 (0.50 m @ 10.40 g/t Au) designed to test the 160 m down-dip extension of the gold mineralization from hole TN-25-056, intersected three distinct gold mineralized veins extending the multiple vein structures to 340 m depth.

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results

Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) SAM West TN-25-039 10.00 10.50 0.50 2.95



64.40 65.30 0.90 2.86 SAM West TN-25-041 21.30 22.20 0.90 2.59 SAM West TN-25-056 103.10 105.40 2.30 9.59

Including 103.10 104.90 1.80 11.25

Including 103.10 103.60 0.50 21.30 SAM West TN-25-057 145.00 146.40 1.40 58.66

Including 145.00 145.90 0.90 63.20

and 145.90 146.40 0.50 50.50 SAM West TN-25-058 201.90 203.40 1.50 2.84



237.60 238.10 0.50 3.62



249.30 249.80 0.50 10.40



275.90 276.40 0.50 3.65 SAM West TN-25-060 237.20 237.80 0.60 3.97



241.20 242.00 0.80 3.44





1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au 2) Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths 4) Full Significant Assay Results included in Table 2 5) Drill hole Information included in Table 3





Drilling has further confirmed the existence of up to three (3) vein zones hosted within the target gabbro unit, supporting the potential to mine multiple zones on levels as conducted historically (see press release entitled "1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West at True North", dated April 30, 2025). Planning for the next phase of drilling on the SAM West target is ongoing.

San Antonio West Target

The San Antonio West target is located west of the historically mined San Antonio zone of the True North Gold Mine. The San Antonio West target occurs within the gabbro of the San Antonio mafic unit and the intersection with the Cartwright South mineralized shear zone. The SAM gabbro hosts the majority of the known gold mineralization within the True North Mine and historically produced 1,309,351 ounces Au at an average grade of 9.33 g/t Au from San Antonio (see technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada, dated December 23. 2024). Drilling has now confirmed gold mineralization in quartz-carbonate shear veins with sericite, chlorite, minor tourmaline alteration and up to 2% disseminated and veinlet-hosted pyrite. The target occurs as a vein system parallel to the San Antonio Mine ore body, with the same geological, alteration and mineralization characteristics. Gold mineralization has been traced over a strike length of 500 m and to 360 m down dip.

Gate Target

The Gate target was defined to explore for potential gold mineralization on the intersection of the Cartwright South and L13 shear zones with the Shoreline Basalt unit. Five (5) drill holes, totalling 1,280.00 m (see Table 3), were completed on this target. All drill holes intercepted well-developed quartz veining hosted within sediments, with drill hole TN-25-044 intersecting 0.90 m @ 1.30 g/t Au and drill hole TN-25-049 intersecting 0.90 m @ 0.57 g/t Au. Drilling did not intersect wide sections of basalt, which host the majority of mineralization in this unit at True North. Additional interpretation is ongoing to define the basalt flows within the Shoreline Basalt unit, which in this area appear to occur as discontinuous lenses intercalated within sediments. Interpretation, modelling and drill targeting are ongoing to define potential extensions of the basalt unit hosting gold mineralization.

Site Access Update

Recent rainfall, favourable winds, and cooler temperatures have eased wildfire conditions in the region; however, the Town of Bissett and the Company's True North site remain under evacuation as a precautionary measure. Fire crews continue to make progress in the area. Company facilities have not been impacted, and the Company expects to resume site activities once it is deemed safe to do so.

Next Steps

Building on the strong results achieved to date on new exploration targets and the compelling targets to expand the current resource, 1911 Gold is advancing plans to initiate underground exploration drilling. Once site access is re-established, the Company will continue preparing multiple underground levels to facilitate this next phase of work. Targeting is well underway, focusing on high-priority areas that offer meaningful resource expansion potential and support the mine plan currently under development. Mobilization of drill rigs to key underground levels is expected later this summer. Concurrently, the Company is actively evaluating additional targets across the property and advancing the redevelopment of the high-grade, near-surface Ogama-Rockland 43-101 mineral resource, located 25 km by road east of the True North complex.

Table 2: True North; Select Drill Hole Assays Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au* (g/t) SAM West TN-25-039 10.00 10.50 0.50 2.95



18.00 20.60 2.60 0.93



48.00 49.00 1.00 1.11



64.40 65.30 0.90 2.86 SAM West TN-25-041 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.87



20.50 21.30 0.80 0.87



21.30 22.20 0.90 2.59



22.20 22.80 0.60 0.76



28.40 29.30 0.90 2.07 Gate TN-25-044 10.10 11.00 0.90 1.30 Gate TN-25-046

No Significant Values

Gate TN-25-047

No Significant Values

Gate TN-25-049 89.90 90.80 0.90 0.57 Gate TN-25-050

No Significant Values

SAM West TN-25-056 100.70 102.30 1.60 1.42



103.10 105.40 2.30 9.59

Including 103.10 104.90 1.80 11.25

Including 103.10 103.60 0.50 21.30



106.80 112.40 5.60 1.09 SAM West TN-25-057 136.60 140.80 4.20 0.63



145.00 146.40 1.40 58.66

Including 145.00 145.90 0.90 63.20

and 145.90 146.40 0.50 50.50



147.20 151.00 3.80 0.60



187.30 187.80 0.50 0.95



201.60 203.40 1.80 1.06



210.50 211.50 1.00 0.93



217.50 218.00 0.50 1.93



303.40 304.10 0.70 1.08 SAM West TN-25-058 97.10 97.80 0.70 1.46



100.00 101.70 1.70 1.22



115.70 116.20 0.50 1.01



118.20 119.20 1.00 0.93



198.00 199.40 1.40 0.79



201.90 203.40 1.50 2.84



214.90 215.60 0.70 2.06



237.60 238.10 0.50 3.62



247.30 248.30 1.00 1.06



249.30 249.80 0.50 10.40



275.90 276.40 0.50 3.65 SAM West TN-25-059 339.70 340.80 1.10 2.07 SAM West TN-25-060 215.20 216.30 1.10 1.87



237.20 237.80 0.60 3.97



240.20 241.20 1.00 1.13



241.20 242.00 0.80 3.44



252.30 254.50 2.20 0.57



290.20 290.90 0.70 0.63



313.30 314.80 1.50 1.12

















*Composites above 0.5 g/t Au and metal factor above 0.5 Au "gxm"



Table 3: True North; Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole (Number) `Target (Name) Northing*

(m) Easting* (m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Depth (m) TN-25-039 SAM West 5655810 311885 251 197 -70 131 TN-25-041 SAM West 5655810 311885 251 230 -45 110 TN-25-044 Gate 5655940 312204 257 129 -56 176 TN-25-046 Gate 5655940 312204 257 106 -48 269 TN-25-047 Gate 5655940 312204 257 74 -59 372 TN-25-049 Gate 5655800 312446 250 89 -45 194 TN-25-050 Gate 5655800 312446 250 71 -52 269 TN-25-056 SAM West 5655890 311918 259 350 -71 302 TN-25-057 SAM West 5655890 311918 259 327 -57 320 TN-25-058 SAM West 5655895 311924 251 56 -72 299 TN-25-059 SAM West 5655933 311986 248 348 -73 377 TN-25-060 SAM West 5655935 311991 256 327 -65 389



*Coordinates are provided in UTM NAD83 Zone 15



Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Offering, the timing for the Qualifying Expenditures to be renounced in favour of the subscribers, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

