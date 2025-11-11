1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Surface drilling completed to date on the new SAM W target has confirmed quartz vein-hosted gold ("Au") mineralization to a depth of 630 m below surface TN-25-064: Intersected 24.83 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 2.60 m (at 490.00 m), including 46.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m, including 63.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m, 28.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 32.40 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-067: Intersected 4.04 g/t Au over 5.80 m (at 467.60 m), including 23.90 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 6.12 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-071: Intersected 12.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m (at 473.50 m)

The drill holes targeting the SAM W down-dip extensions also intersected significant gold mineralization within an area defined as the Annex target (to the east and at shallower depths to SAM W), confirming historical gold mineralization defined in the area: TN-25-061: Intersected 10.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (at 247.80 m) and 8.75 g/t Au over 2.60 m (at 294.00 m), including 18.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m TN-25-064: Intersected 2.94 g/t Au over 3.10 m (at 271.60 m), including 6.71 g/t Au over 1.00 m TN-25-067: Intersected 5.23 g/t Au over 2.50 m (at 272.50 m), including 5.76 g/t Au over 2.00 m and 9.18 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-071: Intersected 6.73 g/t Au over 1.40 m (at 307.60 m), including 7.47 g/t Au over 0.90 m



* All drill results are quoted as downhole drill lengths, and downhole depth.

"San Antonio West continues to deliver some of the best near-mine exploration results we've seen at True North," stated Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO. "These high-grade intercepts demonstrate the strength of the True North mineralized system and highlights the continued opportunity to outline new zones of mineralization adjacent to existing infrastructure. With the transition to underground drilling, we will accelerate resource growth across multiple target areas building towards a sustainable restart of operations."

1911 Gold has now completed seventy-five (75) surface drill holes, for a total of 20,398 m of drilling as part of the 2025 surface exploration drill program (the "2025 Surface Drill Program"). The 2025 Surface Drill Program focused on new targets defined by favourable host rocks and mineralized structural settings within the True North Mine footprint, also supported by significant historical drill intercepts that were close to surface and existing infrastructure. The most recent phase of the program consisted of two drill rigs targeting the down-dip extensions of mineralization at the new high-grade San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") and SAM W target areas, as well as the newly identified Shore target. The surface drilling program was completed on September 20, 2025, and these are the last assay results being reported for the program. Project activities have now shifted to underground exploration, resource expansion and resource delineation drilling. Underground drilling within the True North Mine commenced on October 1, 2025, with one (1) drill rig on Level 16 (695 m below surface) and a second drill rig added on November 6, 2025.

*Along the Cartwright South shear zone projected to vertical, San Antonio drifts and shafts projected up to 250 m from the south-east **For other drill results see press release dated June 10, 2025 (1911 Gold intersects up to 58.66 g/t Gold over 1.40 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North); April 30, 2025 (1911 Gold intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North) and February 4, 2025 (1911 Gold intersects 8.42 g/t Gold over 0.91 m and 7.23 g/t Gold over 1.05 m in Drilling at True North).

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Annex TN-25-061 247.30 247.80 0.50 10.00



250.00 251.00 1.00 4.23



293.70 296.30 2.60 8.75

Including 295.30 296.30 1.00 18.00 Annex TN-25-064 271.60 274.70 3.10 2.94

Including 273.70 274.70 1.00 6.71 SAM W TN-25-064 490.00 492.60 2.60 24.83

Including 490.00 491.00 1.00 46.00

Including 490.00 490.50 0.50 63.20

and 490.50 491.00 0.50 28.80

and 492.10 492.60 0.50 32.40 Annex TN-25-067 272.50 275.00 2.50 5.23

Including 273.00 275.00 2.00 5.76

and 274.50 275.00 0.50 9.18 SAM W TN-25-067 467.60 473.40 5.80 4.04

Including 467.60 468.10 0.50 23.90

and 472.90 473.40 0.50 6.12



497.20 497.70 0.50 4.88 Annex TN-25-071 274.10 274.60 0.50 2.89



307.60 309.00 1.40 6.73

Including 307.60 308.50 0.90 7.47



313.70 314.30 0.60 2.34



317.90 318.50 0.60 3.88



322.00 322.50 0.50 5.01 SAM W TN-25-071 473.50 474.30 0.80 12.80

1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au 2) Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths 4) Full Significant Assay Results included in Table 2 5) Drill hole Information included in Table 3

S an Antonio West Target: Discussion of Results

Drilling completed to date has confirmed the extensions of gold mineralization within the SAM gabbro to over 600 m northwest of the historically mined San Antonio zone, covering an area 400 m long and up to 630 m in depth. Twenty-six (26) surface drill holes, for a total of 6,087 m, were drilled on the SAM W target area as part of the 2025 program. The results of five (5) drill holes for 1,867 m are included in this press release, of which two (2) drill holes, TN-25-061 (311 m downhole depth) and TN-25-071A (30 m downhole depth), did not reach target depths and were abandoned due to hole deviation.

Drilling on the SAM W target confirmed the presence of a vein system parallel to the historical San Antonio ore body, which shares the same geology, alteration, and mineralization characteristics. The mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, chlorite alteration and pyrite disseminated and in veinlets developed in association with east and northwest trending shear zone corridors.

Drill hole TN-25-064 tested the down-dip extensions of the modelled SAM W target area. Drilling successfully intercepted high-grade gold mineralization with the best intercept of 2.60 m @ 24.83 g/t Au (at 490.00 m downhole depth).

Drill hole TN-25-067 tested the 100 m down-dip extension of gold mineralization intersected in hole TN-25-058 (0.50 m @ 10.40 g/t Au), and intersected two distinct gold mineralized veins including 0.50 m @ 10.40 g/t Au, see press release dated June 10, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects up to 58.66 g/t Au over 1.40 m on San Antonio West zone at True North).

Drill hole TN-25-71 was designed to test 100 m west of gold mineralization intersected in drill hole TN-25-060 (2.60 m @ 24.83 g/t Au), and intersected 0.80 m @ 12.80 g/t Au, see press release dated June 10, 2025 (1911 Gold Intersects up to 58.66 g/t Au over 1.40 m on San Antonio West zone at True North).

Annex Target: Discussion of Results

Drilling completed on the Annex target defined high-grade gold mineralization within a dacitic volcaniclastic unit. The gold mineralization is associated with well-developed quartz shear veins and vein breccias within a carbonate, sericite +/- chlorite alteration assemblage and disseminated and veinlet-hosted pyrite and occasionally specs of native gold.

Drill hole TN-25-061 intercepted 0.50 m @ 10.00 g/t Au (at 247.30 m downhole depth) and 2.60 m @ 8.75 g/t Au (at 293.70 m downhole depth), including 1.00 m @ 18.00 g/t Au (at 295.30 m downhole depth).

Drill hole TN-25-064 intercepted 3.10 m @ 2.94 g/t Au (at 271.60 m downhole depth), including 1.00 m @ 6.71 g/t Au (at 273.70 m downhole depth).

Drill hole TN-25-067 intercepted 2.50 m @ 5.23 g/t Au (at 272.50 m downhole depth), including 2.00 m @ 5.76 g/t Au (at 273.70 m downhole depth), and 0.50 m @ 9.18 g/t Au (at 274.50 m downhole depth).

Drill hole TN-25-071 intercepted 1.40 m @ 6.73 g/t Au (at 307.60 m downhole depth), including 0.90 m @ 7.47 g/t Au.

The high-grade nature and width of the drill intercepts and the preliminary size of the area drilled (120 m on strike and 160 m vertically and open up and down dip) represent an additional emerging target within the mine footprint. Upon modelling, this area could be further drilled from surface to define a potential new ore source in close proximity of the True North Mine infrastructure.

San Antonio West Target

The SAM W target is located west of the historically mined San Antonio zone within the True North Mine. The SAM W target occurs within the gabbro of the San Antonio mafic unit and the intersection with the Cartwright South mineralized shear zone. The SAM gabbro hosts the majority of the known gold mineralization within the True North Mine and historically produced 1,309,351 ounces Au at an average grade of 9.33 g/t Au from San Antonio (see technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada, dated December 23. 2024).

Annex Target

The Annex target is located 300 m east of the Cartwright Zone and 1 kilometre ("km") northwest of the Hinge deposit, and was first intersected in a 2012 and 2013 surface exploration drilling program. The target is located at the intersection of the Cartwright South shear zone with a dacitic volcanoclastic unit, potentially the northwest extension of the host unit of the Hinge deposit, and covers an area with a 120 m east-west strike length by 160 m vertically, and is open both along strike and at depth. Additional interpretation is ongoing to model the extent of the mineralized zone to assess up-side potential.

* Historic drill holes referenced on Table 4 and 5 below

Next Steps

With the latest phase of surface drilling within the mine lease completed in late September, the Company has shifted its focus to an expanded underground drill campaign within the True North Mine footprint. Two (2) underground drill rigs are currently active on Level 16, an area that provides multiple favourable drill stations and immediate access to high-priority targets. Underground drilling is designed to continue testing the down-dip extensions of the SAM W, SAM SE and Shore discoveries, as well as evaluating several newly defined exploration targets (see press release dated September 25, 2025). The program will also include delineation drilling of two test mining areas accessible from Level 16 and drill testing the extensions of the current resource.

Rehabilitation work will also commence in two key areas over the coming months: the L13 deposit area, accessed by a ramp from the Hinge decline, and Level 6, a previously unsurveyed level located 262 m below surface, extending northwest from the A Shaft of the historical San Antonio workings. The L13 area will provide improved access to drill the down-dip extensions of the SAM SE target, while rehabilitation on Level 6 will support continued drilling of the SAM W target and potential drilling of the Cartwright Zone to the west, an area hosting a mineral resource open-at-depth. Additional surface drilling is currently being planned to continue testing the SAM W and Shore targets over the winter.

Concurrently, the Company is advancing permitting for a 2,200 m surface drill program at Ogama-Rockland, a near-surface target with a high-grade NI 43-101 mineral resource, located 35 km southeast of the True North complex (see Technical Report dated November 15, 2013, "A Technical Review of the Ogama-Rockland Deposit on the Rice Lake Property, Manitoba, Canada," prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat). The Company expects to receive approval to commence drilling in the coming weeks, which would allow the program to begin before year-end.

Table 2: True North; Select Drill Hole Assays Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Annex TN-25-061 247.30 247.80 0.50 10.00



249.00 250.00 1.00 0.59



250.00 251.00 1.00 4.23



251.00 253.60 2.60 1.84



261.60 262.20 0.60 0.55



288.70 289.20 0.50 1.35



293.70 296.30 2.60 8.75

Including 295.30 296.30 1.00 18.00



297.00 297.50 0.50 0.51



300.20 300.70 0.50 0.71



301.90 303.00 1.10 0.65 Annex TN-25-064 260.30 264.00 3.70 1.02



271.60 274.70 3.10 2.94

Including 273.70 274.70 1.00 6.71



311.30 312.40 1.10 0.66



315.50 317.30 1.80 0.96



483.90 485.90 2.00 1.08



487.00 488.00 1.00 1.93 SAM West TN-25-064 490.00 492.60 2.60 24.83

Including 490.00 491.00 1.00 46.00

Including 490.00 490.50 0.50 63.20

and 490.50 491.00 0.50 28.80

and 492.10 492.60 0.50 32.40



492.60 496.50 3.90 0.64 Annex TN-25-067 272.50 275.00 2.50 5.23

Including 273.00 275.00 2.00 5.76

Including 273.00 273.50 0.50 6.43

and 273.50 274.00 0.50 6.79

and 274.50 275.00 0.50 9.18



275.50 276.00 0.50 1.19



285.10 286.60 1.50 2.01



446.60 447.50 0.90 0.62 SAM West TN-25-067 467.60 473.40 5.80 4.04

Including 467.60 468.10 0.50 23.90

and 472.90 473.40 0.50 6.12



474.30 474.80 0.50 0.59



481.90 484.50 2.60 0.81



497.20 497.70 0.50 4.88



265.10 265.60 0.50 1.03 Annex TN-25-071 274.10 274.60 0.50 2.89



277.70 279.00 1.30 0.63



307.60 309.00 1.40 6.73

Including 307.60 308.50 0.90 7.47



313.70 314.30 0.60 2.34



317.90 318.50 0.60 3.88



318.50 319.90 1.40 1.42



322.00 322.50 0.50 5.01



322.50 323.60 1.10 1.17



328.30 328.80 0.50 1.93



406.30 407.00 0.70 0.54



466.50 467.40 0.90 2.24



469.10 470.10 1.00 0.51



473.00 473.50 0.50 0.59 SAM West TN-25-071 473.50 474.30 0.80 12.80



475.30 476.80 1.50 0.77

*Composites above 0.5 g/t Au and metal factor above 0.5 Au "gxm"

Table 3: True North Drill Hole Details (UTM NAD83 Zone 15) Drill Hole

(Number) Target (Name) Northing*

(m) Easting*

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) TN-25-061 SAM West 5656302 312170 266 243 -56 311 TN-25-064 SAM West 5656307 312180 266 229 -71 509 TN-25-067 SAM West 5656308 312182 266 206 -58 516 TN-25-071A SAM West 5656309 312179 266 249 -62 30 TN-25-071 SAM West 5656309 312180 266 249 -62 501

Table 4: Historic Drill Hole Details (UTM NAD83 Zone 15) Drill Hole

(Number) Northing*

(m) Easting*

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) CW-06-064 311685 5656239 261 172 -60 310 CW-06-069 311630 5655977 259 158 -50 182 CW-06-071 311630 5655977 259 167 -70 200 CW-06-073 311630 5655977 259 101 -50 215 GAB-28-014 311611 5655937 258 220 -45 20 GAB-36-005 311620 5655955 258 220 -60 53 GAB-60-012 311631 5655918 258 220 -65 65 GAB-6-010 311585 5655955 258 220 -50 66 GAB-7-007 311543 5656062 258 220 -50 115 UR-12-005 312153 5656301 266 240 -55 520

Table 5: Historic Drill Holes - Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results* Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Composite

Interval (m) Au (g/t)

CW-06-064 282.61 283.92 1.31 6.86

CW-06-069 73.67 77.05 3.38 7.93

CW-06-071 72.54 74.16 1.62 3.54

CW-06-073 192.33 194.28 1.95 4.05

GAB-6-010 10.67 11.46 0.79 10.97

GAB-7-007 104.55 105.55 1.01 28.11

GAB-28-014 16.46 18.20 1.74 6.54

GAB-36-005 46.33 49.41 3.08 9.80

GAB-60-012 45.35 46.33 0.98 8.91

UR-12-005 456.65 458.18 1.52 2.72

CW-06-064 282.61 283.92 1.31 6.86



* Refer to Technical Report dated December 23, 2024 entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada"

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

