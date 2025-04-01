1911 Gold Intersects up to 14.97 g/t Gold over 2.70 m including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

Drilling has continued to expand the near-surface quartz vein hosted gold ("Au") mineralization on the recently discovered San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") target

Drilling is continuing on the SAM SE and SAM West targets as well as new, near-surface gold targets identified by the 1911 Gold geology team within the True North mine footprint

San Antonio Southeast Target

Drill results confirmed the southeastern extension of gold mineralization within the prolific San Antonio mafic unit to depths of over 400 m and along strike for over 500 m , including: TN-25-034: Intersected 7.13 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 2.10 m at a downhole depth of 99.00 m including 12.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m , 7.67 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a downhole depth of 139.70 m , and 14.97 g/t Au over 2.70 m at a downhole depth of 145.00 m including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m TN-25-033A: Intersected 7.71 g/t Au over 1.80 m at a downhole depth of 94.00 m , 7.05 g/t Au over 3.10 m at a downhole depth of 102.00 m including 16.50 g/t Au over 1.20 m , and 5.34 g/t Au over 6.00 m at a downhole depth of 121.50 m including 7.32 g/t Au over 1.20 m and 8.58 g/t Au over 1.10 m TN-25-027: Intersected 18.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a down-hole depth of 27.90 m extending mineralization over a strike length of 50 m to the east of hole TN-24-023 TN-25-019: Intersected 13.20 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a down-hole depth of 253.00 m , extending mineralization over 125 m to the east of hole TN-24-011 TN-25-027: Intersected 18.80 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a down-hole depth of 27.90 m , extending mineralization over an additional strike length of 50 m from TN-24-023 TN-25-028: Intersected 8.36 g/t Au over 0.80 m at a downhole depth of 48.80 m , a 50 m down plunge extension of hole TN-24-027 TN-25-030: Intersected 8.78 g/t Au over 0.80 m at a downhole depth of 165.30 m , an 80 m down plunge extension from hole TN-24-021



Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and President, stated, "These latest results confirm the discovery of the SAM Southeast target as a parallel ore shoot similar to the San Antonio Mine vein system with the potential to have the same down-dip extension. These parallel systems are exactly what our geology team, under Michele Della Libera's leadership, are targeting – a repetition of mineralization, starting on surface and extending to depth, as a result of multiple east-west shear veins intersecting with the favourable host rocks identified at the True North project. The historical discovery of the Hinge, Cohiba, and 007 mines show the potential for a number of additional stacked systems, with our current drill program designed to test a number of new targets with similar significant potential."

1911 Gold has now completed thirty-one (31) surface drill holes, for a total of 7,216.4 m. The current drill program commenced in October 2024 and remains ongoing with new targets being generated and drill tested within prospective host rock, and structural settings, including significant historical results. The program is ongoing and planned to include up to 30,000 m of drilling by the end of 2025.

San Antonio Southeast target: Discussion of Results

Drilling completed to date has confirmed the extensions of gold mineralization within the SAM gabbro to over 500 m southeast of the historically mined San Antonio zone, covering an area 400 m long and over 550 m to depth. Twenty-one (21) drill holes for a total of 4,894.40 m have been completed to date on the SAM SE target area. Three drill holes were abandoned without reaching target depth due to ground conditions.

The latest drill holes extended the footprint of mineralization another 200 m to the southeast. The drilling completed to date on the SAM SE target confirmed the presence of a vein system parallel to the San Antonio Mine ore body, which has the same geological, alteration and mineralization characteristics. The high-grade gold intercepts in the drill holes released are also enhancing our confidence to define higher grade zones within the target area both along strike and down plunge. Further data interpretation will support the planning refinement for the next phase of exploration drilling, which will be focused on deeper drilling to properly define the potential extension of the zone. The mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, chlorite alteration and up to 2% pyrite disseminated and in veinlets developed in association with northeast and northwest trending sub-vertical shear zones.

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Hole Assay Results

Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) SAM Southeast TN-25-019 253.00 253.50 0.50 13.20 SAM Southeast TN-25-027 27.90 28.60 0.70 18.80 SAM Southeast TN-25-028 46.90 51.30 4.40 3.12

Including 46.90 49.60 2.70 4.20

and 48.80 49.60 0.80 8.36 SAM Southeast TN-25-030 154.30 155.30 1.00 3.53



162.40 166.10 3.70 3.27

Including 162.40 164.30 1.90 3.79

and 165.30 166.10 0.80 8.78



179.00 180.00 1.00 3.16 SAM Southeast TN-25-033A 94.00 95.80 1.80 7.71



102.00 105.10 3.10 7.05

Including 102.00 103.20 1.20 16.50



119.60 125.60 6.00 5.34

Including 121.50 122.70 1.20 7.32

and 123.70 124.80 1.10 8.58 SAM Southeast TN-25-034 99.00 101.10 2.10 7.13

Including 99.00 100.00 1.00 12.80



136.50 140.70 4.20 2.49

Including 139.70 140.50 1.00 7.67



145.00 147.70 2.70 14.97

Including 145.00 145.50 0.50 71.60





1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au 2) Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths 4) Full Significant Assay Results included in Table 2 5) Drill hole Information included in Table 3

San Antonio Southeast Target

The San Antonio Southeast target is located approximately 350m southeast of the historically mined San Antonio zone of the True North Gold Mine. The San Antonio Southeast target occurs within the gabbro of the San Antonio mafic unit and the intersection with the L-10 shear zone. The SAM gabbro hosts the majority of the known gold mineralization within the True North Mine and historically produced 1,309,351 ounces Au at an average grade of 9.33 g/t Au. The SAM SE target also hosts the 710-711 vein system at depth, which contains a mineral resource of 198,000 oz Au @ 5.21 g/t Au indicated and 118,000 oz Au @ 3.91 g/t Au (see press release dated November 20, 2024, "1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the True North Gold Project") located on the "26 Level" of the True North underground mine at a depth approximately 1,000 m down-dip of the current drilling. The L-10 shear zone also hosts a gold mineralized vein system within the parallel Shoreline Basalt unit containing 58,000 oz Au @ 4.99 g/t Au indicated and 61,000 oz @ 3.96 g/t Au inferred resources (See Figure 2).

Next Steps

With the continued intersection of good gold mineralization in step-out drilling of near surface targets at the True North Gold Mine complex in the San Antonio West, Hinge East and San Antonio Southeast target areas, 1911 Gold is continuing to test new targets as well as expand the footprint of the newly discovered zones. The program's ongoing success has expanded the current drill program to comprise over 30,000 m of drilling. Two drill rigs have been operating on the property to test the open extensions at San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast as well as other new targets.

Table 3: True North; Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole (Number) `Target (Name) Northing* (m) Easting* (m) Elevation (masl) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Depth (m) TN-25-018 SAM-Southeast 5655444 312790 252 175 -45 269.0 TN-25-019 SAM-Southeast 5655444 312790 252 156 -45 323.0 TN-25-020 SAM Southeast 5655311 312609 251 156 -49 131.0 TN-25-027 SAM Southeast 5655325 312562 290 113 -53 128.0 TN-25-028 SAM Southeast 5655416 312542 258 164 -58 155.0 TN-25-030 SAM Southeast 5655470 312610 256 163 -47 230.0 TN-25-031 SAM Southeast 5655470 312610 256 155 -62 242.0 TN-25-033A SAM Southeast 5655466 312612 256 185 -45 194.0



















* Coordinates are provided in UTM NAD83 Zone 15

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Table 2: True North; Significant Drill Hole Assays

Target Area (name) Drill Hole (number) From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) SAM Southeast TN-25-019 253.00 253.50 0.50 13.20 SAM Southeast TN-25-020 60.10 60.80 0.70 2.37 SAM Southeast TN-25-027 27.90 28.60 0.70 18.80 SAM Southeast TN-25-028 46.90 51.30 4.40 3.12

Including 46.90 49.60 2.70 4.20

and 48.80 49.60 0.80 8.36 SAM Southeast TN-25-030 152.20 153.30 1.10 1.15



154.30 155.30 1.00 3.53



154.30 155.30 1.00 3.53



162.40 166.10 3.70 3.27

Including 162.40 164.30 1.90 3.79

and 165.30 166.10 0.80 8.78



179.00 180.00 1.00 3.16 SAM Southeast TN-25-031 138.80 141.50 2.70 1.11



182.20 183.20 1.00 1.03 SAM Southeast TN-25-033A 94.00 95.80 1.80 7.71



102.00 105.10 3.10 7.05

Including 102.00 103.20 1.20 16.50



107.00 108.50 1.50 1.81



111.50 113.00 1.50 0.93



117.50 119.00 1.50 0.80



119.60 125.60 6.00 5.34

Including 121.50 122.70 1.20 7.32

and 123.70 124.80 1.10 8.58



179.30 180.50 1.20 1.57 SAM Southeast TN-25-034 82.40 84.10 1.70 1.18



99.00 101.10 2.10 7.13

Including 99.00 100.00 1.00 12.80



101.90 102.40 0.50 1.83



105.00 105.70 0.70 1.58



132.20 133.60 1.40 2.25



136.50 142.30 5.80 2.20

Including 136.50 140.70 4.20 2.49

Including 139.70 140.70 1.00 7.67



145.00 147.70 2.70 14.97

Including 145.00 145.50 0.50 71.60

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values greater or equal to 5.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

