1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba.

Highlights

The first underground drill rig has been mobilized to Level 16, approximately 695 metres ('m") below surface, to commence exploration drilling on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE"), San Antonio West ("SAM W") and new Shore exploration targets.

Underground drilling will be expanded to include testing the extensions of the current resource and completing infill drilling to upgrade zones identified for development in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway.

The current underground drilling plan is comprised of approximately 25,000 m in 122 holes.

A total of 20,342 m of surface exploration drilling in 71 holes has now been completed, primarily on the SAM W and SAM SE targets

The assay results from 11 surface drill holes at SAM SE and SAM W, totalling 5,368 m , drilling down to depths of approximately 550 m , are pending.

"Commencing underground drilling is a pivotal step in advancing the redevelopment of the True North Gold Mine," stated Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold. "This program is designed to rapidly expand our current resource, extend the depth extensions of recent new surface discoveries that can meaningfully enhance the scale of our operations, and delineate two trial test mining areas. With strong community support and a fully permitted mill on site, we are excited to advance towards our next phase of growth."

The underground drill program marks a significant milestone as the Company advances its strategy to restart underground mining operations and build upon its existing permitted infrastructure and resource base. The focus of the current campaign will be on testing the resource size potential of newly identified drill targets, including SAM W and SAM SE (two recent discoveries located adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure and drill-tested from surface to depths of approximately 550 m). The program will also target: potential mineral resource expansion through step-out drilling around the current resource; delineation drilling on two significant targets in preparation for trial test mining in 2026 on Level 16; and commence resource infill and upgrade drilling on areas identified for early production in the pending PEA. The underground drill program will initially utilize two (2) drill rigs, with additional rigs planned as access to new areas is established.

Program Description

The Company plans to complete approximately 25,000 metres of underground drilling in 122 drill holes over the next nine months.

Exploration Drilling

Drilling will test the down-dip extension of the SAM SE target, discovered during the surface drilling program, and the emerging Shore target (located directly southeast of SAM SE), hosted within the SAM gabbro unit at the intersection with the 007 shear zone. The 007 mine, which operated from 2010 through 2015, arose from the intersection of the 007 share zone and the shoreline basalt unit to the northeast of the SAM gabbro unit. A total of approximately 10,000 m in 24 drill holes is planned, from Level 16 and the lower portion of the L13 area within the Hinge decline once the Company regains access to that area. Rehabilitation of Level 6 is underway to facilitate drill access to test the down-dip extensions of the SAM W target.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Resource expansion drilling will focus on four (4) mineralized veins hosted within the 710-711, L10, 007 and Hinge zones, which can be drilled from the existing infrastructure on Level 16. The target areas are adjacent to known high-grade zones, which have demonstrated strong potential for resource expansion. Step-out drilling will test up and down-plunge extensions outside the current mineral resource. Approximately 6,000 m in 18 drill holes are planned for the initial resource expansion program.

Test Mining – Delineation Drilling

In preparation for a large test mining program in mid-2026, the Company will also complete approximately 9,000 m in 80 drill holes of delineation drilling. This drilling will focus on upgrading the resource to the measured category for two selected areas, which are accessible from Level 16 for both drilling and bulk sampling activities. The two areas designated within the mineral resource block model are hosted within the Hinge Zone (Vein 800 and 820) and the L10 Zone (Vein 1020 and 1040).

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares, situated within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba. The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba, providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba, and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

