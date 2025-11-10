1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT FUND GRANT TO SUPPORT UNDERGROUND DRILLING AT TRUE NORTH

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) has approved a $300,000 grant to support the current, ongoing underground drill program at the True North Gold Project, located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the MMDF for their continued support of the True North Gold Project, and our near-term vision to restart mining operations in 2027." Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and President, stated, "The MMDF's active involvement and interest in our progress reflect our shared commitment to advancing responsible resource development in Manitoba, creating meaningful employment for surrounding communities, including the Hollow Water and Black River First Nations, and fostering sustainable economic growth for years to come."

"We appreciate the opportunity to support projects such as this." Edward Suzuki, Program Manager (MMDF), "By providing this funding support and confidence, we aim to attract more investment into Manitoba. The socio-economic impacts from the True North redevelopment project will demonstrate the value of MMDF and justify the continuation of the program in the coming years."

1911 Gold has been working with the MMDF over the past several years and has enjoyed strong support for both exploration programs and development projects. Proceeds from the grant will be allocated directly toward the underground delineation drill program which comprises approximately 9,000 metres in 80 drill holes, focussed on upgrading the current resources within two target areas scheduled for test mining in 2026 (see news release dated September 25, 2025). The test mining is intended to validate the planned mining method and economics - critical information as the Company advances toward the restart of operations in early 2027.

As announced in a press release by Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation Minister Jamie Moses (dated October 8, 2025), the Manitoba government is providing $1.2 million to six mineral exploration projects through the MMDF to support mining projects that create Indigenous partnerships, increase job opportunities and stimulate investment in northern Manitoba.

About MMDF

The MMDF is a provincial fund administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce (MCC). Communities and businesses, including Indigenous groups, municipalities and the not-for-profit sector, are eligible to apply for funding. Financial assistance from the fund could include one-time grants for activities that help advance new mining opportunities and outreach to First Nations for collaborative resource development in Manitoba.

For more information on the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and the next intake, visit www.mmdf.ca.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex in Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

For further information, please contact: Shaun Heinrichs, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 674-1293, [email protected], www.1911gold.com