OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - A 19-year-old has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), for posting numerous threats on Twitter.

On November 8, 2022, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ottawa was made aware of death and terrorism-related threats issued by a Twitter user. The threats targeted, Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa.

The 19-year-old was identified as Daniel Houde from Ottawa. He was taken into custody and released on conditions.

Daniel Houde (19) charged with:

Terrorist Hoax contrary to sec. 83.231(1) of the Criminal Code (x4)

(x4) Knowingly utter a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. (x4), and

(x4), and Knowingly utter a threat to burn, destroy and damage real property, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. (x4)

Houde will appear at Ottawa Provincial Court located at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON., January 18, 2023, at 8:30a.m. in room #14.

"All threats to the public are taken seriously, including tweets on social media. This file demonstrates how communication between departments plays a key role in keeping our communities safe"

S/Sgt Pascal Herbert, A/Operations Officer Ottawa INSET.

Fast FactsThe RCMP is committed to working in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and secure and to protect Canadian interests at home and abroad.

Threats to national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune. If you suspect someone is planning, or supporting, terrorist activities, please call the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at [email protected].

