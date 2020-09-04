1832 Asset Management announces portfolio advisor changes

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P. today announced portfolio advisor changes to Scotia Private Global Real Estate Pool and Scotia Private Emerging Markets Pool (the "Funds").

Effective on or about September 25, 2020, Scotia Private Global Real Estate Pool will be transitioned to MFS Investment Management Canada Limited as the portfolio advisor.

Effective on or about October 13, 2020, Scotia Private Emerging Markets Pool will be transitioned to Wellington Management Canada ULC as the portfolio advisor.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Funds as a result of these changes.

