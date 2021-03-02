MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles, today unveiled the 170 students chosen to receive its post-secondary scholarships this year.

The winners include 10 recipients of the $10,000 Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarships, awarded to students who demonstrate a desire and ability to be entrepreneurial in a chosen field, and 160 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships valued at $5,000 each.

Horatio Alger scholarships are awarded annually to deserving high school students in financial need who have overcome significant adversity while demonstrating strength of character, strong academics, a commitment to pursuing higher education as well as a desire to contribute to society. Funds can be used for university studies.

Prem Watsa, the President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada and a Member of the organization since 2012, congratulated this year's winners.

"In a year unlike any other, it is a privilege to award scholarships to 170 remarkable students who have faced adversity and strived to overcome it," said Mr. Watsa. "Horatio Alger Scholars are selected based on their commitment to furthering their education and giving back to their communities. They are beacons of hope for us all in these trying times and I wish to congratulate them all on behalf of the Members of the Horatio Alger Association."

In addition to these 170 scholarships, the Association will offer 25 Vocational & Technical Education scholarships, 45 Fairfax Financial Holdings Entrance Awards, and five Indigenous Achievement scholarships later this year.

Since 2012, $8 million in scholarships have been awarded to 1,338 deserving young Canadians. Annually, the Association awards $1.68 million in need-based scholarships to 245 students.

The Association received thousands of applications from coast to coast to coast, with each submission confirming the necessity of these needs-based scholarships:

The average annual family income of the recipients was $24,429 ;

; 28% of the scholars experienced abandonment by a parent or guardian;

20% suffered from physical, mental, or sexual abuse;

19% faced drug or alcohol abuse in the household;

13% experienced disability or serious illness;

11% faced the death of a parent or guardian;

6% experienced the incarceration of a parent or guardian;

3% have faced homelessness;

2% are wards of the state or in foster care.

Nevertheless, the average recipient maintains an exceptionally GPA of 3.85.

For the complete list of the scholarship recipients, please visit https://horatioalger.ca/en/2021-scholarship-recipients/.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Murray Edwards, Christiane Germain, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

