15 Canadian Designers to Reveal their Vision of a Future Without Breast Cancer At First-Ever Virtual Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball, Set to Air On CTV's THE SOCIAL and ETALK's Facebook Pages, Monday, October 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

This is the first time Cashmere's world-leading show of fashion with compassion will be broadcast to the public in an exclusive Facebook watch party hosted by THE SOCIAL co-host Melissa Grelo and ETALK co-anchor Tyrone Edwards , which marks an important milestone for the collection and its designers. Celebrity stylist and collection curator, Joe Zee , will also share commentary on the runway show. The exclusive event streams Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p. m. ET on Facebook.com/thesocialctv/ and Facebook.com/etalkctv/ . Audiences can RSVP directly to the event on Facebook here .

Unique in the world, the 2020 Cashmere Collection features original runway-ready BT Couture, all fashioned by veteran collection contributors. Taking cues from 16th Century Venice, the 15 Masquerade Ball designers have reimagined traditional Venetian ball gowns and masks with twenty-first century sophistication. The theme was established in November 2019 to inspire memorable ballgowns and masks entirely crafted in Cashmere Bathroom Tissue ― Canada's best-selling brand.

From High-Fashion Masquerade to Safety and Security

In a remarkable stroke of kismet, the 17th annual Cashmere Collection honours 2020's hottest accessory – the mask. A long-standing symbol of mystery and intrigue in Venetian tradition, masks have newly emerged as a symbol of safety and saving lives. The Cashmere Masquerade Ball pays homage to both the history and versatility of the face mask, while celebrating how they keep us together, not apart, in 2020.

The Cashmere Collection helps shine much-needed light on Canada's generous and talented fashion designers who are dedicated to finding a cure for Breast Cancer. The annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection has showcased more than 200 Canadian designers to date and has raised millions of dollars for the breast cancer cause through its 17 years.

The 15 Designers for the 2020 Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball

This year's star-studded cast of 15 Cashmere Masquerade Ball designers includes:

Rodney Philpott , Saint John's NL

, Katrina Tuttle , Halifax NS

, Evan Biddell , Montreal QC

, VFRANZ, Pierrefonds QC

Adrian Arnieri , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Caitlin Power , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Catherine Langlois , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Christopher Paunil , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Farley Chatto , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Franciska Veress , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON Hoax Couture, Toronto ON

Joseph Tassoni , Toronto ON

, Toronto ON NARCES, Toronto ON

& FOR LOVE, Toronto ON

Paul Hardy , Calgary AB

Fashion with Compassion

The annual kick off to October Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Cashmere Collection heralds the brand's annual fund- and awareness-raising activities for the Breast Cancer cause at the Canadian Cancer Society. Throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every specially-marked package goes directly towards breast cancer efforts (up to a maximum of $35,000).

Canadians are also invited to help Cashmere make a difference by taking part in Vote Couture for the Cure® at CashmereVoteCouture.com. Vote for your favourite design and Cashmere will donate $1 (to a maximum of $10,000), to the CCS's breast cancer efforts in the winning designer's name. Voters will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 cash prize.

This year, Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere, is also making a generous donation to The Frontline Fund, a network of more than 160 hospital foundations across Canada created to deliver resources to frontline healthcare workers protecting Canadians against COVID-19, in the 2020 collection's 15 designer names.

"The Cashmere Collection has uplifted Canadian fashion design while providing much-needed support to the Breast Cancer cause for 17 years," says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. "This year, its more important than ever for Canadians to look out for one another and to give back. Kruger Products is committed to building a future without Breast Cancer and we are proud to continue our support of Canada's design community in the spirit of philanthropy and goodwill; and to continue our support of Canada's Frontline Fund for healthcare workers."

The Team Behind the Beautiful BT Couture

The Cashmere Masquerade Ball came to life under the guidance and fashion direction of Collection Curator Joe Zee, internationally acclaimed TV host, producer, and celebrity stylist. "I hold the Canadian fashion community very close to my heart ― their artistry, flair and workmanship is unmatched, and the passion our designers show is clearly evident when you look at the couture they produce for the Breast Cancer cause. The 17th annual Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball is a virtual presentation you don't want to miss. Believe me when I say, these gowns are unbelievable!"

High fashion photographer Arline Malakian captured the 2020 Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball in an alluring editorial photo portfolio which can be found at CashmereCollection2020.ca. Illustrator Sabina Fenn also brought the Masquerade Ball designs to life in a dynamic sketch portfolio, available here.

Long-time collection partners MAC Cosmetics and FLOW Haircare brought each inspired ensemble to life on the runway and in photography, tearing a page from classic Hollywood glam. Jewellery from Canadian custom jewellery designer, Alan Anderson, brought a touch of sparkle to each gown.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products LP

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers, and to the companies' mission of making everyday life more comfortable. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties, as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products L.P. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now known as the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection's debut in 2004, and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

About Breast Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is proud to be a champion and voice for Canadians who care about cancer. CCS supports people with all types of cancers in communities across the country.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada and has invested more than $200 million in breast cancer research over the past 10 years. Research investments combined with early detection, increased screening rates and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in breast cancer research, support programs and education. For more information, please visit cancer.ca/breastcancer.

Media Materials, Fashion Show Photography and Editorial Images are available for download here!

The Cashmere Collection 2020 is showcased at CashmereCollection2020.ca. Check out the Cashmere Facebook Fan Page at Facebook.com/Cashmere, and share the Cashmere Collection on social using #Cashmere20.

Joe Zee, Curator of the 17th annual Cashmere Collection 2020, Erika Larva, Artistic Director,

Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, and the 15 designers of the Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball are available for interviews.

SOURCE Kruger Products L.P.

For further information: or to schedule an interview, please contact: Amanda Chouinard, Strategic Objectives, Email: [email protected], Tel: 416-500-0351