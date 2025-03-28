137th Canton Fair Promotes Innovation and Trade in Hong Kong and Macao, Bringing Regional Economy to New Heights

GUANGZHOU, China, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 137th Canton Fair, set to commence on April 15th in Guangzhou, successfully hosted two promotion conferences on March 18th and 19th in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region, respectively. These events further bridged international trade exchanges and promoted convention and exhibition development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area).

The Deputy Director of China Foreign Trade Centre, Zhang Sihong, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Hong Kong and Macao business communities for their longstanding support of the Canton Fair and provided updates on the upcoming 137th session.

The Hong Kong Spring Reception and Canton Fair Promotion Conference was joined by over 260 guests including representatives from Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department, 6 Hong Kong chambers of commerce, 21 foreign chambers of commerce, 17 top multinational corporations, members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, exhibition industry partners and media.

Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong stated that the Hong Kong business community has been an active participant and beneficiary of the Canton Fair. He highlighted that, moving forward, Hong Kong businesses can further leverage the Fair as a platform to expand into markets within Belt and Road countries and emerging economies.

The Macao Spring Reception and Canton Fair Promotion Conference on March 19th was attended by 90 guests from Trade Office of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macao SAR, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), 9 business associations, 17 exhibitors and media.

Xu Lemin, Deputy Secretary of Macao Chamber of Commerce, expressed her hope that more Macao enterprises can showcase the achievements of "manufactured in Macao" and "designed in Macao" to global buyers through the Canton Fair, especially to bring focus to the "Macao and Hengqin" coordinated development advantages and push the regional economic development to new heights.

The Canton Fair, as a prime example of China's Commitment to expand opening-up, provides global buyers with a one-stop trade platform covering a complete range of products and excelling in quality, price, convenience, efficiency and credibility. The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. To download the Canton Fair App, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html.

SOURCE Canton Fair

Peter Chen, [email protected]