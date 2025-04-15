137th Canton Fair Opens in Guangzhou

- The new service robot zone becomes the hotspot for buyers

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- On April 15, the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) officially opened in Guangzhou, drawing global attention as it kicked off one of the world's largest trade events. Running from April 15 to May 5, the Fair is divided into three phases under the themes of "Advanced Manufacturing," "Quality Home Life," and "Better Life." This edition features 55 exhibition sections and 172 product zones, with newly added zones dedicated to service robots and integrated housing solutions.

The 137th Canton Fair continues to embrace a hybrid model, with its online platform operating all year-round. Enhanced functionality, improved structure, and upgraded services on the digital platform aim to create new business opportunities and help stabilize and improve the quality of China's foreign trade.

The Deputy Director of China Foreign Trade Centre, Zhang Sihong, welcomed international guests in his opening remarks, highlighting the Fair's role as a long-standing bridge of global cooperation. "The Canton Fair once again opens its arms to friends from around the world. Here, this spectacular event, we come together to pursue shared success and mutual benefit," Zhang said.

As of April 13, over 200,000 overseas buyers from 215 countries and regions had pre-registered to attend the fair.

On the opening day, Phase 1 of the Fair, themed "Advanced Manufacturing," attracted tremendous foot traffic across its 520,000-square-meter exhibition space. A key highlight was the new Service Robots Zone in the Friendship Hall in Area D, where buyers gathered to film product displays of various robots, such as robotic dogs, industrial exoskeletons, and autonomous navigation robots.

From April 15 to 19, Phase 1 showcases the strength of China's industrial innovation, featuring 11,304 exhibitors, including approximately 3,700 companies focused on electric vehicles, lithium batteries, solar cells, digital technologies, and intelligent manufacturing. The spotlight on advanced technologies and green solutions reflects China's ongoing transformation into a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse.

With its expanding scale and evolving content, the Canton Fair remains a vital platform for connecting international markets and showcasing China's industrial progress. As it enters its 137th session, the Fair continues to foster trade cooperation and inspire global partnerships, reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of international commerce.

